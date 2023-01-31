featured Rex Putnam High School sweethearts celebrating 50th anniversary Raymond Rendleman Pamplin Media Group Raymond Rendleman Author email Jan 31, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Mike and Kris Valdrow married in 1973, about two years after their first date when they were students at Rex Putnam High School. courtesy photo: Valdrow family Rex Putnam High School graduates Mike and Kris Valdrow are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 10. courtesy photo: Valdrow family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rex Putnam High School sweethearts Mike and Kris Valdrow are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 10.The Valdrows met at Rex Putnam in 1970; Mike graduated high school in 1971, and Kris graduated in 1972. They married in 1973, about two years after their first date.Mike works as a TriMet Lift bus driver and owns Milwaukie-based Clackamas Distilling. Kris is retired from working for Oregon DHS.Their son Jon was born in 1975. Along with their daughter-in-law, Christy, the Valdrows welcomed grandchildren Jackson and Audrey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy University Raymond Rendleman Author email Follow Raymond Rendleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events