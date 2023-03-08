Colleen Rockwell, chair of the Rotary Club of Milwaukie’s environmental committee, kneeling, and member Leslie Romanio get ready to plant native species in a bump-out along Main Street in downtown Milwaukie.
With Earth Day coming up in April, plenty of people are talking about saving the planet, but The Rotary Club of Milwaukie is doing something about it. This month, members of the service organization are planting native species in three bump-outs along Main Street in downtown Milwaukie.
One of the seven areas of focus of the club is supporting and protecting the environment, noted Colleen Rockwell, chair of the Environmental Committee. Every new member is encouraged to create a project that they are passionate about, and in 2021 when she became a member, Rockwell proposed that Rotary adopt three bump-outs along Main Street.
“I became a Master Gardener in 2019 and had worked with the Historic Milwaukie Neighborhood District Association in 2021 with their Beautify Milwaukie project of planting shrubs and flowers in the bump-outs along Main Street,” Rockwell said.
“My new member project involved Rotary adopting three bump-outs along Main Street with the permission of the business owner. Our club provides $200 for each project and native plants were purchased from Milwaukie Floral and Twinflower Natives,” she added.
Bump-outs are also known as curb extensions and are a traffic-calming measure which extends the width of the sidewalk and curb line at crosswalks. They provide a safer experience for pedestrians by narrowing the crosswalk distance and increasing pedestrians' visibility to oncoming traffic when parked vehicles would otherwise make them hard to see, Rockwell said.
Bump-outs also serve as a visual cue to drivers to be aware of pedestrians and reduce their speed; Milwaukie has bump-outs along both 21st Avenue and Main Street.
Bump-outs can either be the responsibility of the city, private businesses or light rail; private businesses can then allow for adoption of their bump-outs by individuals, clubs and organizations such as Rotary, Rockwell said.
The Rotary club will be responsible for maintenance of the bump-outs that the group adopted, and they specifically chose native plants that are drought tolerant and will require little or no water after establishment; mulch will be applied to eliminate weeds.
Native plants
The Rotary Club of Milwaukie will be planting native ferns, grasses, groundcovers and perennials as well as applying mulch to inhibit invasive non-natives and weed prevention. The club is committed to planting only native species in the bump-outs because native plants are best adapted to our local growing season, climate and soils, and they require less water, less fertilizer and are naturally pest resistant.
Pesticide-free pathways protect insects and wildlife at all stages of life dependent on native plants for a healthy ecosystem and prevent pesticides from ending up in our storm water and local watersheds of Kellogg and Johnson creeks and the Clackamas and Willamette rivers, Rockwell said.
She added that native plants have been shown to attract four times more diverse species of insects and wildlife than non-natives, thereby supporting biodiversity, sustainability and resilience during wildfires, winter storms and local climate change.
Pollinator pathway
“Rotary has chosen to plant a pollinator pathway of native plants to be pesticide-free. Pathways are public and private corridors that provide nutrition and habitat for pollinating insects and birds,” Rockwell said.
“These corridors are vital components to connect the green spaces within our community,” she said, adding that we should all care about taking care of pollinators for several important reasons.
“One out of every three bites of food is directly contributable to a pollinator; 75 percent of all flowers, plants and food crops require pollinators to produce and reproduce; and crop growers experienced reduced crop yields in the early 2000s that was attributable to the decrease in pollinators, due to the loss of habitat and pesticide use,” she said.
“In order to exist, we need to co-exist with the pollinators. Pollinators may be our planet's most ecologically and economically important group of living things,” Rockwell said.
She added that she hopes the community will take a stroll along Main Street and check the bump-out project’s progress over the next couple of months.