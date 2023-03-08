Courtesy photo: Coleen Rockwell

Colleen Rockwell, chair of the Rotary Club of Milwaukie’s environmental committee, kneeling, and member Leslie Romanio get ready to plant native species in a bump-out along Main Street in downtown Milwaukie.

 Courtesy photo: Coleen Rockwell

With Earth Day coming up in April, plenty of people are talking about saving the planet, but The Rotary Club of Milwaukie is doing something about it. This month, members of the service organization are planting native species in three bump-outs along Main Street in downtown Milwaukie.

One of the seven areas of focus of the club is supporting and protecting the environment, noted Colleen Rockwell, chair of the Environmental Committee. Every new member is encouraged to create a project that they are passionate about, and in 2021 when she became a member, Rockwell proposed that Rotary adopt three bump-outs along Main Street.