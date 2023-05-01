LGBTQ students and their allies in the North Clackamas School District are raising alarms about a slate of school board candidates that some students see as intent on infringing on their rights.
With looming book bans and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric coming from some candidates, students are taking it upon themselves to raise campaign funds and get out the vote in support of the opposing slate of four progressive candidates.
NCSD students are largely younger than 18 and can’t vote in the May 16 election. But a sizable proportion of them have been finding other ways to become politically active, with hundreds of students at Milwaukie High School recently walking out to protest the federal inaction on preventing school shootings.
Some of the same students who marched through the streets of Milwaukie against gun violence are now speaking up at campaign events for progressive school board members and knocking on doors in their neighborhoods as part of their efforts to prevent a takeover of the school board by so-called “parent rights” candidates. These students expressed fear that a slate of conservative candidates, if elected, would ignore the rights of students, increase levels of bullying and seek to bar the district’s most vulnerable students from resources that currently are keeping them from dropping out or worse.
About 30% of lesbian, gay or bisexual youth attempted suicide at least once in the prior year, compared to 6% of heterosexual youth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the data-driven federal organization dedicated to protecting public health. However, recent national surveys have discovered that LGBTQ youth who found their school to be affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide.
Milwaukie High School student Robbie Tafoya True, who identified as trans and requested he or they pronouns, said he was inspired to help raise money for the progressive North Clackamas candidates after hearing how the opposition wanted to remove books from school libraries that he feels are age appropriate and affirm the gender identity of LGBTQ students. Tafoya True also protested the call of some candidates for the “parental right” to know when their children are asking classmates and teachers to use different pronouns at school.
“It takes away what might be a student’s only safe space at school if we say that they have to use the pronouns that were assigned to them at birth,” Tafoya True said. “It’s sickening how hateful some of the other candidates are who want to remove books from libraries that might help students learn more about themselves and others. It’s not going to stop kids from being gay or trans. It’s just going to make them feel alienated.”
Tafoya True’s friend, Anza Schmidt, who is also an MHS student, stood side by side with him in testifying to a crowd of potential donors to the progressive candidate slate.
“Schools are steppingstones into becoming an adult and places where you should be able to be yourself and grow as a person,” Schmidt said. “We need to be able to continue to grow rather than someone trying to force us to go back to how we were.”
The two MHS students said that they hope adults who live in the school district vote in the upcoming election, even adults who don’t have children. They said that they’ll also be passing out campaign flyers door to door in their neighborhood to emphasize how school board elections affect everyone in the community.
After the students gave speeches, the event at Milwaukie Councilor Rebecca Stavenjord’s home raised $2,000 for the progressive slate that includes Jena Benologa, April Dobson, Paul Kemp and Glenn Wachter. Dobson and Kemp have been working with Moms Demand Action to encourage North Clackamas high school students to create Students Demand Action groups to advocate for legislative changes targeting gun violence.
The progressive slate had raised more than $56,000 in campaign contributions by May 1, according to state records, compared to less than $25,000 for the other candidates.
Benologa and Dobson, who attended the April 29 event, thanked the students for speaking out about the importance of the election. Dobson said that her opposition didn’t “deserve any more oxygen” but its behavior had highlighted how collaboration among students, families and school administration doesn’t require school board intervention into classrooms.
“Students have the capacity to discern and understand complex issues,” she said. “No one should walk into a public school and feel like they’re not safe there.”
In response to the accusation that an anti-LGBTQ slate of candidates is politically aligned with the Proud Boys, candidate Angela Pederson (running against Dobson) took to social media to accuse her opposition of “having the most epic meltdown.” Pederson said she and her running mates will not back down.
“It's hard to believe the lengths these people will go to try and destroy those that challenge their narrative,” Pederson wrote on Facebook.
In a follow-up email exchange with Pamplin Media Group, Pederson pointed out that not all of the books that her slate seeks to ban are narratives about LGBTQ teens or gender identity.
“The majority of common-sense people — regardless of their political affiliations, gender identity, sexuality and experience with rape and incest — find many of the current books that somehow found their way into our libraries abhorrent and abusive to provide to minors,” she wrote.
Pederson claimed her slate has nothing to do with the Proud Boys, although they both support banning the same books.
“I’m sure you may like the same flavor of gum as some Jan. 6 rioters, and that hardly makes you an insurrectionist — the connection is just as ridiculous,” she wrote.
Tafoya True said that politicians in Florida also “challenged the narrative” in trying to ban education about LGBTQ issues through their “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
“I feel fear and heartbreak for my trans family in Florida and elsewhere throughout the nation,” he said.
Tafoya True thought that the opposing slate in North Clackamas were among the politicians who seem “strangely obsessed with teen sexuality,” when the books and lessons are much more about teen identity in his view.