March 11 will mark the 11th year that the Winter Music Festival brings top national blues acts to Clackamas County for a day of music and charity.
You don’t have to wait for summer for great music to brighten dreary days, said Winter Music Festival Coordinator LeeAnn Gibbons.
“When you think of festivals with hot local and national acts, you imagine having to wait until the weather is just as warm,” Gibbons said.
Winter Music Festival began humbly at a kitchen table with a couple of friends over glasses of wine. Gibbons and her friend were commiserating about having to wait for the summer festival season for big stage music, so they decided to fix that by starting their own festival.
Gibbons had thought that she would retire after last year’s festival. She reconsidered when she got emails and messages thanking her for doing it again.
“I feel blessed and grateful,” she said. “People believe in me, the festival and what it stands for.”
Winter Blues Festival has helped many charities throughout the years, including the Children’s Healing Arts Project, the Oregon Food Bank and United by Music. Various children’s and veteran charities will benefit from this year’s festival ticket proceeds, along with raffle and silent auction items like jewelry, wine or baskets.
Gibbons noted that the lineup for this year’s festival reads like the who’s-who of the blues both locally and nationally. Festival headliner Sugaray Rayford has won BB King Entertainer and Soul Blues Artist of the year awards for two years running.
“He combines classic soul melodies with funky R&B grooves all mashed up with modern sensibilities and brings a sound that’s undeniably fresh and inspired. His tight band and showmanship have garnered fans around the world,” Gibbons said.
Gibbons said that Franco Paletta and The Stingers highlights a lead singer with strong vocals and harmonica influences that harken back to Sonny Boy Williamson, Paul Butterfield and James Cotton. Paletta has shared the stage with Peter Dammann, Terry Robb, Robbie Laws and late greats Doug Rowell and Jim Mesi.
Guitarist and songwriter Terry Robb’s signature fingerpicking style has earned him international fame. He incorporates elements from Delta blues, ragtime, country swing and jazz that contribute to his unique sound. Robb has received the Muddy Award for Lifetime Achievement Award and a Blues Music Award nomination for his latest album “Confessin’ My Dues.”
Writing and touring with John Lee Hooker, ongwriter and guitarist Michael Osborn was Hooker’s lead guitarist for years. His song “Spellbound” was featured on Hooker’s album “Don’t Look Back” and even won a Grammy Award. He has backed, recorded or played with artists like Bonnie Raitt, Albert Collins, Karen Lovely, Guitar Shorty, Robert Cray, Bill Rhoades and Curtis Salgado, among others. He has been nominated by the Cascade Blues Association for best blues guitarist and for his “Touch Tone” album recording.
“Vintage Soul is a well-seasoned mix of blues, funk, R&B and soul with one of Portland's most iconic rhythm sections,” Gibbons said. “Made up of drummer Brian Foxworth and bassist Ben Jones who have toured for over 30 years, Louisiana piano man Steve Kerin provides a genuine link to much of the band's Southern repertoire with a warm, transporting presence. Guitarist Chance Hayden gets straight to the heart of each song's style while retaining his own distinctive touch. They are joined by special guest Kyle Molitor on trumpet. This ‘supergroup,’ as they have been affectionately and rightfully called by many, will be bringing that feel-good music we all need.”
Finally, Kris Deelane and the Hurt promise to bring a mix of originals and Motown/Atlantic soul hits, combining both Portland’s Old School and New School soul styles. The nine-piece band includes several Oregon Music Hall of Fame recipients and Cascade Blues Association Muddy Award winners.