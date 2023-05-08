The Friends of Ledding Library have a busy weekend scheduled for May 13 and 14 as they gear up for the annual plant and book sales. Both events support programs and books at Milwaukie’s Ledding Library, 10660 S.E. 21st Ave.

The plant sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 13 and 14 at Milwaukie Floral and Garden, 3306 S.E. Lake Road, Milwaukie, in the greenhouse below the Garden Center.