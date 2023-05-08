This photo taken at last year’s plant sale, shows the variety of plants that the Friends of the Ledding Library gathered for the event. This year’s sale takes place at Milwaukie Floral and Garden on May 13 and 14.
The Friends of Ledding Library have a busy weekend scheduled for May 13 and 14 as they gear up for the annual plant and book sales. Both events support programs and books at Milwaukie’s Ledding Library, 10660 S.E. 21st Ave.
The plant sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 13 and 14 at Milwaukie Floral and Garden, 3306 S.E. Lake Road, Milwaukie, in the greenhouse below the Garden Center.
A final sale day will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the same location on May 20, when most plants will be half price. On the days of the sale, volunteers with gardening knowledge will be available to assist shoppers with selecting plants.
The book sale will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 13 and 14 in the community room at the library.
Plant sale
The Plant Sale has been a successful fundraiser for the Friends of Ledding Library for over two decades. By shopping at the sale, customers are supporting the excellent programs offered by the Ledding Library, said Janet Putnam, co-chair of the sale, along with Leena Mitchell.
“Proceeds from the plant sale help fund a variety of events at Ledding Library, including summer reading programs for children, teens and adults, as well as film nights and the acquisition of books and media,” she added.
“Each year we rely on donations from businesses and community gardeners to provide the plant stock. We will have trees, shrubs, ground covers, perennials, fuchsia baskets, berries and vegetable starts,” Putnam said.
She added that some houseplants and a selection of garden books at very reasonable prices will also be available. Plants can be donated to the sale until Thursday, May 12; volunteers will pot the plants for the sale.
The sale falls on Mother’s Day weekend and “each year the sale brings together members of the community and library volunteers to support our library,” Putnam said.
She added that Milwaukie Floral provides a central location for shoppers, but parking is limited so plan to park in the neighborhood. Plant pickup is available at the sale site.
Book sale
The Ledding Library Quarterly Book Sale will feature an assortment of books, CDs, DVDs, socks, puzzles and more, noted Nancy Wittig, Friends of the Ledding Library president and one of the organizers of the event.
She noted that fiction paperbacks are popular purchases along with cookbooks, children’s books and books about gardening, art and travel.
People should support the sale, because “the proceeds benefit all types of programs for the library; children’s, adult speakers and music, along with updating collections such as Lucky Day books, DVDs and the Library of Things items,” Wittig said.
She added that her favorite part of the sale is “seeing all the people, new and old, that turn out for a community event. Everyone is happy to be there to help support the library and find their treasures.”
And along with books and other media, those treasures might include “shirts and hoodies with our new logo, plus book-themed keychains, bookmarks and stickers. And there’s also our great sock collection from locally owned Sock It To Me,” Wittig said.
May 14 is the popular $10 a bag day for all books, CDs and DVDs.
Wittig added that Sunday Book Sales are also starting up from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 21 through the end of October in the library Community Room.