Smoking Jay

The Smoking Jay in Milwaukie serves up delicious and smoky meats, including tender brisket, smoky chicken and their signature brisket chili with a sweet and spicy kick, all cooked to perfection over an open fire.

 photo courtesy: Ethan M. Rogers/The Clackamas Print

The Smoking Jay, Milwaukie’s newest barbecue spot, just a month old, has taken over the Quonset hut once inhabited by local favorite Clay’s Smokehouse.

The interior is a bright blue, evoking the feathers of the jaybird on their logo. The music is a sort of bluegrass-Southern-gothic that feels right at home in a spot devoted to smoked meats.

