The Smoking Jay in Milwaukie serves up delicious and smoky meats, including tender brisket, smoky chicken and their signature brisket chili with a sweet and spicy kick, all cooked to perfection over an open fire.
The Smoking Jay, Milwaukie’s newest barbecue spot, just a month old, has taken over the Quonset hut once inhabited by local favorite Clay’s Smokehouse.
The interior is a bright blue, evoking the feathers of the jaybird on their logo. The music is a sort of bluegrass-Southern-gothic that feels right at home in a spot devoted to smoked meats.
The chicken was smoky and a touch on the dry side. The brisket was tender and meaty. The Smoking Jay uses a dry rub that isn’t overpowering or even terribly noticeable. Some people may prefer a bit more bite to their beef, but I prefer the natural, smoky flavor or a well-smoked brisket and this dish hit all the notes for me.
The brisket chili was easily my favorite part of the meal, but it was a close call between that and the brisket dipped in the establishment’s signature sauces — of which there were two: original and hot. To be honest, both were a sweet sauce with a little bite, but the hot version lingered and grew a bit more than the original.
The chili was multifaceted with black and navy beans along with the brisket. Many brisket chilis have the umami flavor of the brisket and heat. This chili had those things, but the heat wasn’t so overpowering that the flavor of the beans was lost, and those navy beans added an interesting and pleasing note to this signature creation.
Their vegetarian chili serves as the base for their brisket chili, so I opted to grab an order of that to try at home, and threw in another half-pound of brisket for good measure. Both were gone before the end of the day.
Prices at the Smoking Jay are pretty standard for local barbecue spots, which is to say a little on the steep side but well worth the price considering the time and effort that goes into smoking a piece of meat.
All in, including drinks and take home, the reckoning came to around $80 and included enough food for at least four people — if I hadn’t eaten more than my fair share. This is definitely my new go-to spot for brisket chili.