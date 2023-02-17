Holding up a file folder of papers at the beginning of his speech, State Sen. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, didn’t waste any time in winning the popularity contest during a recent town hall meeting.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I have right here a bill that I’m introducing to eliminate tolling on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205,” Meek said to the applause of a packed community room on Feb. 16 at the Oregon City Public Library.
Meek said that his bill would include an exception for tolling the proposed new Interstate 5 bridge across the Columbia River, if the Oregon Department of Transportation wanted to recover some revenue in partnership with Washington state. Meek said that he would be “working this bill” to make sure that it becomes a priority for the Senate president and all the relevant committee chairs, then rally people who are willing to testify in support.
Meek’s bill would direct ODOT to study alternatives to help ODOT generate revenue, which he said should include a vehicle mile tax that would target people who travel long distances. ODOT’s proposal to toll just Interstate 205 or just the Metro area would be a “regressive” tax, according to Meek, who pointed out how people driving through the entire width of Oregon should bear the burden of fixing highways.
“I hate to say this, but all of the folks who are coming all the way from Washington, California and even Idaho can pay,” Meek said. “Why should families have to pay to go to work, when we’ve already paid our taxes?”
As for Gov. Tina Kotek’s past support of tolling and potential veto, Meek said that Kotek would throw her support behind putting the brakes on tolling once she saw citizens across the state in support.
In November, Meek narrowly won the Oregon Senate seat representing Oregon City, Happy Valley and Gladstone by unseating Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Canby. Previously a state representative for Gladstone and OC since 2017, Meek held the seat of newly elected Rep. Annessa Hartman, D-Gladstone, who has a separate anti-tolling bill in the House.
In addition to stopping tolls, Meek is supporting bills related to small businesses and supporting a large multi-family housing project with mixed commercial uses in Oregon City through potential urban renewal of the former Rossman Landfill. He encouraged city residents to vote in support of the project during the May election.
After five minutes of introductory remarks, Meek opened up his time to questions from the audience, which asked friendly questions during his first listening tour of the district since taking office, which included recent stops at the Happy Valley Library and the Museum of the Oregon Territory.
“I can go on and on, but my reason for being here is to listen to your concerns,” Meek said.
A PE/health teacher asked whether Meek would support a bill banning flavored tobacco products, and Meek pointed to his long history of supporting bills limiting the tobacco industry’s access to children. Since the industry has historically had a lot of access and influence on young people, Meek said he started smoking when he was 12 years old.
“So I was hooked until I went into the Air Force, and I tried to get healthy, but it took its toll on me,” Meek said.
An Oregon City Vietnam War veteran pressed Meek to support an Oregon House bill to require counties to provide money to veterans courts, and Meek said his vote in favor was assured.
Another audience member thanked Meek for sponsoring a bill to limit a DEQ rule saying if something goes wrong with your septic system within 350 feet of a city, you have to pay to annex into the city and decommission the system, even if the system could be repaired. The citizen and Meek both lamented that the bill is expected to face opposition from the League of Oregon Cities.
“We didn’t get any co-sponsors on it, because it’s a very specific bill,” Meek said, adding that he’s willing to go to bat for the cause and take his lumps from cities who fight the bill.