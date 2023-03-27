Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith’s reversal last week on homeless transitional housing will be costing Clackamas County and the Metro regional government $3 million annually, plus an immediate $150,000 loss from an earnest-money payment to purchase the Quality Inn.

Smith briefly became a champion for the project after voting to purchase the 100-room hotel using state and Metro grants, but the Clackamas County Republican Party worked behind the scenes for about a month to pressure Smith into reversing the 3-2 board decision. Clackamas County Republican Party Secretary Linda Flores-Gordon confirmed that Smith had been threatened with an official censure from the party prior to her reversal on the hotel deal.