Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith, right, appeared at a Feb. 28 forum hosted by the Oregon City Business Alliance, along with officials from Metro, the Oregon Property Owners Association and Home Builders Association.
Clackamas County is currently paying about $4 million annually to rent hotel rooms to transition people out of homelessness and would have only had to pay about $1 million annually on a mortgage to purchase the hotel.
Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith’s reversal last week on homeless transitional housing will be costing Clackamas County and the Metro regional government $3 million annually, plus an immediate $150,000 loss from an earnest-money payment to purchase the Quality Inn.
Smith briefly became a champion for the project after voting to purchase the 100-room hotel using state and Metro grants, but the Clackamas County Republican Party worked behind the scenes for about a month to pressure Smith into reversing the 3-2 board decision. Clackamas County Republican Party Secretary Linda Flores-Gordon confirmed that Smith had been threatened with an official censure from the party prior to her reversal on the hotel deal.
In a Feb. 28 appearance at the Oregon City Business Alliance, Smith said that the purchase made fiscal sense. Smith acknowledged that, with the hotel purchase, Clackamas County would pay a fraction of its current costs to transition the same number of people out of homelessness.
Funding for the hotel purchase would have come from Metro and the state of Oregon, so no county general funds were slated to be used. The county currently is paying about $4 million annually to rent hotel rooms to transition more than 300 people annually out of homelessness; it would have had to pay only about $1 million annually for estimated operational costs on the county-owned hotel.
“Our residents recently prioritized homelessness as the number one issue they care about,” Smith said at the time of the vote. “We know that purchasing this property is the right thing to do to help residents living outside stabilize their lives and get into permanent housing.”
Total immediate costs of Smith’s reversal could be as high as $500,000 once staff time is calculated for pursuing and backing out of the project. Citizens have been asking what changed between Smith’s initial vote on Feb. 16 and her sudden reversal on March 22.
Smith has said that her reversal had nothing to do with a lawsuit by a neighboring landlord, which she and other county officials believed they could defeat. She cited Happy Valley business opposition to the project, but that opposition had testified before the vote in February.
Clackamas County Republican Party members claimed victory after Smith reversed her vote on March 22. Republican Party Chair Rick Riley wrote to members a celebrating the death of Project Turnkey, saying Smith “finally came to her senses” after the threat of censure from party leaders.
“Pressure of a looming lawsuit, having absolutely no support among every single business owner in the area, plus, a week ago Saturday at our CCRP Central Committee Meeting, YOU voting unanimously that I was to draft a letter calling for Tootie Smith’s censure, asking that she appear before you to answer why we should not go forward with it, finally made her buckle,” Riley wrote. “I’m claiming that as an official victory for the CCRP PCP’s who have stated we will lay down and be ignored no more! CONGRATULATIONS WARRIORS!!!”
Riley declined to be interviewed for this news article. Smith did not respond to a request for comment about the looming Republican Party censure or the lost county revenue for pulling out of the hotel deal.
Smith’s decision came at the end of a land use hearing that Smith turned into an emergency board meeting. However, there was never a public notice about that meeting, leaving some people to question if the county violated open meeting laws.
An attorney for the county said that there’s no procedure in county code for board members deciding to change their votes. Smith’s reversal seemed in line with past practices, as other county commissioners in recent years have simply declared their reversal on votes less consequential than the Quality Inn purchase.
“I was very surprised she had been a champion of this vote,” said Anna Hoesly, a pastor and community organizer for tackling homelessness in Clackamas County.
Citizens continued to protest Smith’s reversal on the issue the following day, with many people signing up to speak at the March 23 board meeting in favor of humanitarian services to lift people out of homelessness. Clackamas County reports in its outreach to citizens, 55% of people outright supported the project and an additional 13% supported it with certain conditions.
Smith has said she wants to create a summit of citizens and businesses and a “blue ribbon committee” to talk about the issue. Cole Merkel, the co-director of Here Together, was on a similar county blue ribbon committee four years ago.
“We need more housing, more transitional housing opportunities and we need more services to wrap around because you need that continuum to tackle homelessness — so saying we need to continue studying this issue is a delay tactic,” Merkel said.