Birthday parties can be fraught with emotions. Children’s parties can end in tears, and adult birthday parties can as well, but for different reasons.
Trip the Dark will celebrate its 13th year as a dance company with their upcoming performance, BYOP(erspective), which looks at a birthday bash from different angles at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie.
“We have framed the show around a birthday party as the event we are looking at, a party where some guests misbehave and others are left disappointed,” said Taylor McDougall, Trip the Dark’s creative director.
The title of the performance comes from the dance troupe’s fascination with how differently people can perceive the same thing, she said.
“This has come to light heavily in politics and current societal issues, and it is something we feel inclined to examine and approach with compassion, as we often experience different views even from people we love,” McDougall added.
Experiencing the event
In the first act of the performance, each character has a different experience of this birthday party, as they all have their own baggage and different relationships to one another; each piece of choreography will tell the story of these varying perspectives.
Then, the second act will explore how the first act could have been interpreted by the audience.
“This is where we are asking: What will you bring to the party? How do you see the event unfold?” McDougall said.
Collaboration
For this production, Trip the Dark collaborated with filmmaker Lee Dunn to enhance the visuals the dancers are creating through live performance.
That film contribution “will help communicate our story more clearly and also show some different angles of the same experience,” McDougall said.
Dunn has also created a short narrative piece as well as a dance film, both of which will be shown as their own works during the show.
Continuing the theme of varying perspectives, the troupe “will also be dancing alongside some of Lee’s video work to show the audience some different versions of the same dance,” McDougall noted.
Telling a story
She added that ideas can become abstract through dance, and the dancers “invite our audiences to make their own interpretations of our concepts; that is part of the magic of the art.”
McDougall said that the group does not expect the story to be completely clear, and that is the way they like it, but this year they have the luxury of a filmmaker's help to convey the story more clearly.
“We also use costuming to communicate who is who for those who are paying attention to the story, but we also appreciate that everyone may have their own version of what they saw; it is all about perspective after all,” she said.
‘Multi-media feast’
“This performance will be a multimedia feast for the eyes, and beyond the interesting and varied choreography, it will give each audience member something relatable to think about in their own unique way,” McDougall said.
She added that the dancers hope that this show will resonate with the everyday life of audience members and remind them to consider the different perspectives they bring to any situation.
“We are thrilled at the chance to collaborate with such a talented filmmaker, and we hope people enjoy the unique way we are pairing dance with film,” McDougall said.
She added, “We always aim to reach audiences who may not normally seek out dance, and hope that this multimedia approach draws some new followers.”