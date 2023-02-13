A psychologist and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who is on the forefront of using psilocybin (better known as magic mushrooms) and MDMA (also known as ecstasy or Molly) to treat post-traumatic stress disorder will be speaking publicly on Feb. 21 in Oak Grove.

Vancouver, Washington resident Zach Skiles, who served in the Iraq War, completed his doctorate in clinical psychology after overcoming homelessness and receiving residential and outpatient treatment for PTSD. He has been working as a therapist with veterans for over a decade at private clinics and at VA medical centers in Oregon, California and Arizona.