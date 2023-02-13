A psychologist and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who is on the forefront of using psilocybin (better known as magic mushrooms) and MDMA (also known as ecstasy or Molly) to treat post-traumatic stress disorder will be speaking publicly on Feb. 21 in Oak Grove.
Vancouver, Washington resident Zach Skiles, who served in the Iraq War, completed his doctorate in clinical psychology after overcoming homelessness and receiving residential and outpatient treatment for PTSD. He has been working as a therapist with veterans for over a decade at private clinics and at VA medical centers in Oregon, California and Arizona.
Skiles’ story was recently featured in the November 2022 issue of Rotary Magazine, which quoted him on his new mission in life: “My duty is to make things better.” Saying he refuses to leave his combat brothers behind, he works as the lead therapist and scholar for the Social Neuroscience and Psychotherapy lab at the Portland VA. Through the Veterans Health Administration in Oregon, the first state to legalize psilocybin, he is also working through final safety testing for MDMA, which the Food and Drug Administration recently designated as a breakthrough therapy for PTSD, which is meant to speed up the approval process.
Skiles earned a certificate in psychedelic-assisted therapies and research from the California Institute of Integral Studies, and held a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of California San Francisco facilitating clinical trials of psilocybin-assisted therapy. He is also an honorary Rotarian of Napa.
Brown University’s Costs of War Project estimated in 2021 that more than 30,000 people who served in the military after the 2001 terrorist attacks have died by suicide. That’s more than four times the number who died in military operations over that same period.
Skiles developed an interest in community-based care and traditional healing modalities while helping develop the first PTSD clinic for veterans and family members of the Sudanese People’s Liberation Army. Starting in the U.S. as a peer counselor for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, he trained as a clinical psychologist while traveling regularly to facilitate psychedelic-assisted therapies for individuals and groups of U.S. Special Forces communities in Central America. As an educator with the Center of the Science of Psychedelics at UC Berkeley and other veteran-centered training programs, he aims to align military and veteran culture with traditional medicine practice.