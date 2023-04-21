The then-minor victim in a case of alleged sexual misconduct against a Clackamas County equestrian who was recently suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport has made her first public statement since the case opened.

Clackamas County resident Harrison Joseph Brown, 25, was recently suspended by SafeSport, which is the nonprofit organization recently empaneled by federal law to help investigate alleged sexual misconduct in Olympic sports. Brown worked alongside U.S. Hunter Jumper Association trainer Jill McGrady, 44, at her business Quiet Rein Riding School, a facility that primarily trains young women to compete with horses.