Parmela Galvan and Juan Martinez Camacho, owners of Vida33 in Milwaukie, hope the community will support their colorful Latin-inspired food.

 Courtesy photo: Paremela Galvan

Looking for a little color to brighten a winter’s day? Look no further than Vida33 Latin Bistro and Coffee in downtown Milwaukie.

Co-owners Parmela Galvan and Juan Martinez Camacho have been serving colorful food and drinks in the former Spring Creek Coffee location since July. She comes up with new coffee and specialty drinks and he is the chef.