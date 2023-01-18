Looking for a little color to brighten a winter’s day? Look no further than Vida33 Latin Bistro and Coffee in downtown Milwaukie.
Co-owners Parmela Galvan and Juan Martinez Camacho have been serving colorful food and drinks in the former Spring Creek Coffee location since July. She comes up with new coffee and specialty drinks and he is the chef.
Camacho has 30 years of experience with international food, and worked with chefs Yamamoto, Ming Tsai and Tommaso. He is now combining his experience and techniques to build his style of Latin American food at Vida33.
Vida 33
Although this is Galvan’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant, she is no stranger to the food business. Her parents owned La Hacienda in the Oregon City Shopping Mall and her brother Roy is the owner of Mesa Fresca in Oregon City.
Vida 33 was so named partly because Vida means life in Spanish, and Galvan and Camacho want to “give life to the Spring Creek site,” and because her parents owned La Hacienda for 33 years.
That number also has significance for Galvan, who said she met Camacho when she was 33 years old.
When they first opened Vida33 they served dinner only, but when diners requested beer and wine with dinner, they shifted to breakfast and lunch. Galvan said they hope to get their OLCC license soon, and then they will add dinner back into the schedule.
New concept
“We’ve built our own menu — we love color in our dishes,” Galvan said, adding that some of the dishes are made with saffron-colored tortillas and the hash brown potatoes are made with beets and tomatoes.
Customer favorite dishes include chilaquiles, a traditional Mexican breakfast dish consisting of corn tortillas cut into quarters, lightly fried and simmered in a brothy sauce; scrambled eggs served with sour cream, onions and green or red sauce; and omelets. Breakfast is served all day.
Colorful tortas, which are cut in half and served panini-style are popular for lunch, Galvan noted, adding that a favorite is the turkey, apple and Swiss cheese torta.
Another favorite is barbacoa, a meat dish that is seasoned overnight before it is cooked.
“Juan makes his own seasonings and ferments some of his sauces,” Galvan said.
Some of the dishes reflect a “Mayan kind of style,” she added.
As for drinks, Galvan said she wants to bring in more fresh juices and agua frescas, a refreshing fruit drink made with water, lime juice and a little sweetener. Vida33 also features a full line of coffee drinks.
Milwaukie base
Galvan, who was born and raised in the Milwaukie area, noted that she and Camacho had a food cart in Sellwood for six months before taking on the former Spring Creek Cafe.
When the pair decided to open an actual restaurant, she found the site on Craigslist and when they saw the place, they fell in love with it.
“It has windows, it is right on McLoughlin and it is close to home, it was a sign for us,” she said.
“It was Spring Creek for more than 10 years and now we have taken over the place for our community base,” Galvan said.
“It seems like Milwaukie is a good place to be growing, the same as we are. And it is fun to have our customers watch us develop our concept,” she said.
It has been challenging to transition from a coffee shop to a full restaurant, but when the customers see the results, they are happy, Galvan said.
She added, “We love what we do and we love having a place to show that. When clients come in, they are excited about our food.”