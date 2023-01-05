Sometimes hidden gems are supposed to remain hidden, but that is not so with the partners who have come together to protect and enhance Minthorn Springs.
Calling the wetland a “hidden gem,” Alison Perkins added that work parties there, like the one on Jan. 14, are “a great opportunity for creating a space to share the wonders of nature.”
Perkins, the executive director of Milwaukie Parks Foundation, added that MPF’s mission is to support Milwaukie’s parks, natural areas and public spaces.
Working at Minthorn is “a great opportunity to leverage our community and make this amazing wetland a little more accessible,” Perkins said.
Join the Milwaukie Parks Foundation and the Wetlands Conservancy for a work party from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Jan. 14 at Minthorn Springs, across Southeast 37th Avenue, at the east end of Milwaukie Marketplace. Volunteers will help remove invasive plants and pick up trash. Bring work gloves, water, sturdy shoes and rain gear; tools will be provided.
Work parties will also be held on Feb. 11 and March 11. Volunteers are asked to sign up at wetlandsconservancy.org/stewardship/volunteer-opportunities.
Minthorn Springs
The six-acre Minthorn Springs site was donated to the Wetlands Conservancy in November 1989 by Hillman Powell Co., which was a collaboration of development companies, noted Patty Lyons, operations director at the conservancy.
She added that the Milwaukie Historical Society told her this past year that the property was owned and farmed for celery by a Japanese family, who were interned during World War II.
She commended the Milwaukie Parks Foundation, saying that the organization has been “key in highlighting this wetland, providing volunteers and even writing grants to create a boardwalk.”
Although it is surrounded by development, Minthorn Springs offers habitat to ducks, beavers and various types of birds, Lyons said.
She added, “Wildlife viewing is a benefit of volunteering and learning about the place, plants and animal life that abounds there.”
Restoring habitat
Although the majority of the wetland is owned by the conservancy, a small section of Minthorn Springs is owned by the city of Milwaukie and maintained by North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District.
“We began partnering with the Wetlands Conservancy about four years ago to make the property more accessible for everyone, by restoring native habitat by pulling weeds, building paths and creating a unique space where people could enjoy this natural area,” Perkins said. She added that the MPF believes that “spending time outdoors has a positive impact on both physical and mental health, and we want to make those opportunities available to everyone.”
To restore the wetland and keep it healthy, volunteers at upcoming work parties will pick up trash and remove invasive species like Himalayan blackberry, English ivy and clematis.
During planting season, volunteers will plant native plants, including red-twig dogwood shrubs, native sedges, native rushes, vine maple trees, pacific ninebark shrubs, wapato, camassia, Doug fir trees, sword ferns and other beneficial native plant species, Perkins said.
Minthorn attracts a lot of wildlife typically found in wetlands, Perkins said, adding that in January, volunteers will likely see a lot of ducks and geese. Specific ducks include mallards with their brilliant green heads, northern shovelers, gray gadwalls, hooded mergansers and buffleheads. Other birds include belted kingfishers, American robins, song sparrows, black-capped chickadees and European starlings.
“As you dig around in the leaves and the weeds, you might find a chorus frog, long-toed salamander or rough-skinned newt,” Perkins said.
Lucky volunteers might spot an otter or beaver, but if they see a swimming mammal, chances are it will be a nutria, she noted.
Perkins added, “Volunteering at Minthorn is a special way to get to know the wetland wildlife and plants that call Milwaukie home, and it’s a great opportunity to build our community and a beautiful place to share in the wonders of the natural world.”Join a work party!
What: The Wetlands Conservancy and the Milwaukie Parks Foundation will host work parties from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Jan. 14, Feb. 11 and March 11
Where: Minthorn Springs wetland, across Southeast 37th Avenue, at the east end of Milwaukie Marketplace
Details: Volunteers should bring work gloves, water, sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate gear. Children 10 and older are welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult. Tools and gloves will be provided.
Parking: Volunteers may park at the east end of Milwaukie Marketplace, and must be careful crossing the street to the wetland on Southeast 37th Avenue
Sign-up: Visit wetlandsconservancy.org/stewardship/volunteer-opportunities to sign up for the event and to get more information
Contacts: Learn more about The Wetlands Conservancy at wetlandsconservancy.org. Learn more about the Milwaukie Parks Foundation at milwaukieparksfoundation.org.