Although in reality every day should be Earth Day, this year’s official Earth Day events are coming up for Clackamas County, and volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks to celebrate the planet.
Willow Place Natural Area
The city of Milwaukie will host a volunteer restoration event at the Willow Place Natural Area in the Lake Road neighborhood from 9-11 a.m. on April 22 at Willow Place Natural Area, also called Pennywood Detention Pond. It is a 1-acre greenspace that serves as a stormwater detention facility and provides valuable habitat and environmental benefits to the community.
At last year’s Earth Day event at the same site, volunteers removed over 2,500 pounds of invasive species and planted 200 shrubs.
This year, volunteers will focus on removing more invasive plant species like English ivy, English holly, sweet cherry and clematis to help the existing native trees and shrubs thrive.
Volunteers will plant out the site after more of the area has been cleared. Community members can stop by to help with part or all of the event or make a quick visit to pick up free tree seedlings and learn about the city’s natural resource work.
Volunteers can register at the site listed below and registration will also be available at the event. Light refreshments will be provided. Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and shoes for uneven or muddy terrain. Gloves and tools will be provided, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own. A bathroom will not be provided at the site. Neighboring streets may see a temporary increase in parked vehicles due to the event.
To register or for more information, visit milwaukieoregon.gov/sustainability/earth-day-restoration-event.
Earth Day/No Ivy Day
Join North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District and the Native Plant Society of Oregon to pull ivy in a sensitive oak upland habitat from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. April 22 at North Clackamas Park, 5440 S.E. Kellogg Creek Drive, in Milwaukie. Afterward, see rare native wildflowers in full bloom and stay for a site tour and talk on native wildflowers.
Dress for the weather, wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes and bring a water bottle. Project instruction, tools, gloves, water and snacks are provided. This is a family-friendly event. Visit ncprd.com/nature-volunteer-application to register.
Elk Rock Island and Spring Park
Join the Friends of Elk Rock Island and Spring Park, the Island Station Neighborhood, the Native Plant Society of Oregon, North Clackamas Parks and Recreation District and Milwaukie Parks Foundation from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 23, the day after Earth Day, to pull ivy from trees and around native plants and pick up trash from the shorelines of picturesque Elk Rock Island.
Volunteers will meet at Spring Park, at the corner of S.E. 19th and Sparrow. It is recommended that workers wear mud gear, bring gloves, a favorite tool, and water; light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1650019768779321, or contact Charles Bird at charlesbird5065@gmail.com.
Arbor Day plant sale in Gladstone
The Friends of Gladstone Nature Park will hold their fifth-Annual Gladstone Arbor Day Plant Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 22 in the Gladstone Nature Park, 18111 Webster Road.
The sale, which benefits the continued restoration of the nature park, will feature colorful perennials along with Oregon native plants that attract pollinators. Local nurseries will also have a selection of trees, ground covers, hanging baskets and more. Cash, Visa and MasterCard are accepted.
The Clackamas County Library will be on hand with their Seeds for Sharing and the Gladstone Library Foundation will offer vegetable starts.
Back by popular demand is yard art by local metal artist Ali Miller, and new this year is the Clackamas County Beekeepers Association, bringing local honey. The Kraxberger Gearheads Robotics Team will be there to recycle electronics.
Parking will be available on nearby Cason Road at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot.
For more information, email FriendsOfGladstoneNature@gmail.com.