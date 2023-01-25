Amy van Riessen, NCWC watershed restoration manager, is up to her waders in Kellogg Creek. Information from the study of the water levels here will be used to calibrate the hydraulic model that will be used when designing the Kellogg Creek Restoration and Community Enhancement Project.
Courtesy photo: Mackenzie Butler
Volunteers carry recycled Christmas trees as they head down to Spring Park to place them in the river. The trees create shelter for salmon under the water.
Tis the season…for outdoor work parties. Dig out your work gloves and mark your calendars for these upcoming community events.
Spring Park, Elk Rock Island
Volunteers are needed to plant trees and restore streams from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Spring Park, Southwest Sparrow Street and Southeast 19th Ave. in Milwaukie.
Join the North Clackamas Watersheds Council, the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District, the city of Milwaukie and Friends of Spring Park & Elk Rock Island to improve habitat at Spring Park and Elk Rock Island along the Willamette River.
Volunteers will help sink recycled Christmas trees into the water for fish habitat, remove weeds and plant native plants.
For those who prefer indoor work, NCWC also needs help in the office with data entry. Send an email to neil@ncwatersheds.org.
Tideman Johnson Park
Join the Friends of Tideman Johnson Park and the Johnson Creek Watershed Council from 9 a.m.-noon on Feb. 4 for a morning of stewardship and habitat enhancement at Tideman Johnson Park, located along Johnson Creek and the Springwater Corridor Trail in Southeast Portland. Volunteers will plant native species, remove invasive weeds and pick up litter. This event will happen rain or shine, so dress for the weather.
The Johnson Creek Watershed Council’s biggest restoration event of the year, the 25th Annual Watershed Wide Event, will take place from 8:45 a.m.-noon on March 4. Volunteers will spread out to work at 10 simultaneous work parties in the Johnson Creek watershed.