It is not every day that residents in the Johnson Creek Watershed get a chance to make a difference to the health of the surrounding environment. But one such chance has taken place once a year for the last 25 years — the Watershed Wide Event, hosted by the Johnson Creek Watershed Council.
“The purpose of the Watershed Wide Event is to engage with community organizations, jurisdictional partners and watershed residents throughout the entire watershed for a unified restoration effort,” said Monica Hescheles, JCWC’s volunteer program manager.
The restoration event will take place from 8:45 a.m.-noon on March 4. Volunteers will spread out at 10 simultaneous work parties throughout the watershed.
“It is our last big effort to get plants in the ground before the weather starts to dry up, and finish any other winter maintenance that needs to be done at sites. Last year over 5,000 plants were put in the ground and thousands more were mulched,” she noted.
“Johnson Creek is a unique waterway, providing home and habitat to lots of special wildlife and a lot of human communities. This event is a great time to come together and care for the creek and watershed as we weed, plant and mulch, helping to restore a healthier watershed,” Hescheles said.
Among the 10 sites where volunteers will be needed are four with ties to the Milwaukie area: Springwater Trail, Tideman-Johnson Park, the Brookside Apartments, and the former site of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
“Each site has a slightly different project but most will involve some variety of planting native plants, mulching, removing invasive plants and picking up litter. Youth 16-18 are welcomed with a waiver signed by a parent or guardian; 16 and under are welcome with an attentive adult,” Hescheles said.
No experience is needed; tools, instructions and a free lunch will be provided at every site.
Volunteer program manager
Hescheles has been working at the watershed council since September of 2022, managing the outreach and volunteer program. She has a degree in environmental education from Western Washington University and has worked in outdoor education and volunteer management, including work as a forest schoolteacher, restoration educator, garden educator and administrator for organizations in and around Portland, and Bellingham, Washington.
Volunteers are particularly important for JCWC as the organization has just seven staff members.
“Volunteers greatly expand our capacity and strengthen the impact of our efforts. Part of our mission is to involve the community in caring for and protecting the health of the watershed which is home to a huge variety of people and wildlife,” Hescheles said.
“We couldn’t do this work without the help of our community. Being part of this event is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors, learn something new and take part in caring for the local environment.”
Hescheles said she loves all the different people and organizations she has the pleasure of working with and she also appreciates learning from this community.
She added, “I am beyond amazed at the passion that individuals have for this urban watershed that so many of us call home. Getting out, getting my hands dirty and working alongside all of you is by far the best part of my job.”