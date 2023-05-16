According to unofficial election-night results, Clackamas Fire District voters were over 56% in support of a levy to fund 62 additional firefighters across the county and invest in quick response vehicles.
The five-year emergency services levy on the May 16 ballot will provide annual funding of $14.5 million at a cost of 52 cents per thousand of assessed property value, or about $138 each year for the typical homeowner.
Fire Chief Nick Browne told attendees of a forum in April at Willamette View that the fire district was preparing to hire about 24 firefighters annually and would be “taking advantage of every opportunity should there be a yes vote.” Already, the district is boosting its firefighter reserves so that firefighters can be hired full-time after election results are certified.
“We’re going to be able to strike and start bringing people into the system,” Browne said.
Clarkes and Logan fire stations, located south of Oregon City, would with voter support, have Clackamas Fire paramedic staffers stationed 24/7 for the first time in many years. They’ve been previously staffed by volunteers on most nights and weekends. By not having to send out paramedics to these rural areas, Clackamas Fire’s four-person teams are then available to battle fires more likely to appear in urban areas.
In 2021, call volume increased by 15%, but budget cuts forced the fire district to reduce staffing by 9%. Four-person teams are needed to safely battle house fires, but many of Clackamas Fire’s fire stations are currently staffed by three-person teams who must respond to house fires using two teams of firefighters from nearby stations.