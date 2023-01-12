new year

Michael Choi, leader of the International Lion Dance Group, holds the head of the Lion Dance costume. 

 Courtesy photo: NCPRD

Celebrate the year of the rabbit at the Milwaukie Community Center’s free Lunar New Year event from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 22. Like Christmas in the West, Lunar New Year is the season of goodwill in China and many Asian countries, said Tina Johnson, recreation coordinator for North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District’s community center.

“We are excited to share this cultural experience with our community and provide family friendly activities and performances,” she added.