Celebrate the year of the rabbit at the Milwaukie Community Center’s free Lunar New Year event from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 22. Like Christmas in the West, Lunar New Year is the season of goodwill in China and many Asian countries, said Tina Johnson, recreation coordinator for North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District’s community center.
“We are excited to share this cultural experience with our community and provide family friendly activities and performances,” she added.
In Asia, Lunar New Year is also called Spring Festival, as it heralds the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year. The celebration, which lasts 15 days, begins on the night of the first new moon and ends on the first full moon on the lunar calendar.
It is the most important holiday in China, and is also widely celebrated in South Korea, Vietnam and other countries.
Traditionally, families clean their homes to sweep away ill fortune and make way for good luck. Family dinners, gifts of red envelopes containing money, dances and fireworks also take place during this time.
Celebrating other cultures
“NCPRD serves a rich and culturally diverse population and Lunar New Year is an important holiday for the Asian community,” Johnson said.
“These events and activities provide a space where community members from all backgrounds can come together to celebrate and learn about different cultural traditions and heritage,” she added.
Special cultural activities that will take place at the event include crafts, music and dance. Children and adults will have the opportunity to make red lanterns, bracelets and fans.
Other activities include learning to write simple Chinese characters, reading a fortune from fortune sticks and watching a Chinese yoyo demonstration.
Tea, rice crackers and a sampling of pineapple cakes will be offered.
Lion dance
A traditional lion dance performance, accompanied by drums and cymbals, will add to the excitement, Johnson noted.
“The lion dance is a vibrant performance featuring the stylized character of a giant, colorful and ornate lion,” she added.
The lion costume is made up of two performers; one holds an oversized head that makes the facial features move and the other moves the body of the lion and wags the tail. The lion dancers move in rhythm with music, including drums, cymbals and a gong.
“Lions represent courage, stability and wisdom. The symbolic purpose of the lion dance is to help ward off evil spirits and bring good luck for the New Year,” Johnson said.
She added, “NCPRD’s Lunar New Year Celebration is a festive way to bring the community together to celebrate and learn about one of the most ancient and largest holidays in the world.”