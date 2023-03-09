Former Olympian horse trainer charged with sex abuse

Richard Fellers faces charges for alleged sex abuse.

All five Oregon equestrians who have been disciplined by federal authorities have been from Clackamas County.

In 2017, Congress passed the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act, giving the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the national authority to resolve abuse and misconduct reports for more than 11 million people who participate U.S. Olympic and Paralympic programs.