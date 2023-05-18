cookbook

Clackamas County will use license plate funding to update its Mt. Hood and Columbia River Gorge cookbook.

 courtesy photo: Mt. Hood Territory

Clackamas County Tourism and Cultural Affairs is receiving $11,721 through the Oregon Wine Country License Plates Matching Grants Program, state officials announced on May 18.

People buying Wine Country license plates at the DMV pay an extra fee that goes in part to fund agritourism grants.

Clackamas County will use the funding to update its Mt. Hood and Columbia River Gorge cookbook with recipes from local chefs using local ingredients, create Spanish-language ads to support a Spanish version of the book and conduct a media familiarization tour to highlight agritourism experiences in the region.