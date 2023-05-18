Clackamas County Tourism and Cultural Affairs is receiving $11,721 through the Oregon Wine Country License Plates Matching Grants Program, state officials announced on May 18.
Clackamas County will use the funding to update its Mt. Hood and Columbia River Gorge cookbook with recipes from local chefs using local ingredients, create Spanish-language ads to support a Spanish version of the book and conduct a media familiarization tour to highlight agritourism experiences in the region.
Funding administrator Oregon Tourism Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, announced that 19 projects statewide have been awarded a total of $391,647.64 in grant funding for 2023-24 through the license plate fees. The total number of projects, along with the total dollar amount of these grants, marks an all-time high for the program.
Since the license plate grant program’s inception in 2015, more than $1.5 million has been awarded to support 78 wine and culinary tourism promotion projects.
“Wine and culinary tourism is an integral part of Oregon’s unique appeal as a destination,” said Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson. “ We’re proud to administer the Oregon Wine Country License Plate Matching Grant Program to support the programs and projects that will amplify the wine and culinary offerings that continue to make our state a premier destination for both international and domestic travelers. These funds have a direct impact on creating and promoting unique visitor experiences while strengthening local economies.”