Food

On Jan. 20, pictured from left are John Elliot, Louise Anderson, Donna Getz, Bob Schug, Jim Anderson and Abe Williams. While the two seated are taping the applesauce, the rest set up the assembly line for a Backpack Buddies packing session at Oak Hills Presbyterian Church for 130 children at Lot Whitcomb Elementary School.

 Courtesy photo: Susan Teague

Over 100 kids who are Backpack Buddies recipients at a Milwaukie-area elementary school benefit from the labors of a 95-year-old WWII veteran and a Clackamas County pastor’s blind 42-year-old son-in-law.

Bob Schug, who turns 96 in April, has helped Abe Williams by opening the six-packs of applesauce cups and sliding them across the table to Williams, whose sister Sarah Sanderson is the wife of Oak Hills Presbyterian Church Rev. Jeremy Sanderson.

