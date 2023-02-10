On Jan. 20, pictured from left are John Elliot, Louise Anderson, Donna Getz, Bob Schug, Jim Anderson and Abe Williams. While the two seated are taping the applesauce, the rest set up the assembly line for a Backpack Buddies packing session at Oak Hills Presbyterian Church for 130 children at Lot Whitcomb Elementary School.
Over 100 kids who are Backpack Buddies recipients at a Milwaukie-area elementary school benefit from the labors of a 95-year-old WWII veteran and a Clackamas County pastor’s blind 42-year-old son-in-law.
Bob Schug, who turns 96 in April, has helped Abe Williams by opening the six-packs of applesauce cups and sliding them across the table to Williams, whose sister Sarah Sanderson is the wife of Oak Hills Presbyterian Church Rev. Jeremy Sanderson.
Twice a month, Schug and Williams help pack weekend bags of food for 130 students at Lot Whitcomb Elementary School whose low-income families are in need of supplemental supplies. Packing two weeks’ worth of bags at a time, Williams tapes the applesauce or fruit cups together so that they don’t get punctured on the way home.
Schug, a retired engineer who graduated from Benson High School before the war, in October lost his wife of 70 years, Marianne. He came to a Backpack Buddies event in November, when a team was busy filling bags in the assembly line, to give a $200 contribution in honor of his late wife who was a longtime supporter of the program.
Then Schug’s daughter Carol, a 1974 graduate of Rex Putnam High School, asked, “Is there anything Dad could do to help?” He uses a walker, so program coordinator Louise Anderson suggested that Schug come at the beginning of a packing session to help Williams with the taping starting on Dec. 13.
“It’s something he can do sitting down. Bob’s vision is fading, and he couldn’t quite get the hang of taping two cups together, but he can pull the strip off the six-packs and move the cups in two toward Abe. They tell each other about the audio books they have enjoyed, and you can imagine Bob is full of stories,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the team of 11 people total sets up at the church twice a month for the packing later in the day. They all start at 7 p.m. and can finish in less than an hour.
North Clackamas School District Family Support Coordinator Kathy Harrison recently sent a letter of thanks to the faith community that volunteers for Backpack Buddies. Harrison expected continued increases in demand for food services with emergency SNAP benefits stopping at the end of February.
“Thanks to the generosity of community support, we can support the increased needs,” Harrison wrote.
NCSD’s Food Pantry and Clothes Closet recently expanded its hours to help serve its growing number of families in need. In January 2019, it served 122 households and 573 individuals, but 223 households and 953 individuals sought its services in January 2022, and in January 2023, it served 441 households and 1,904 individuals.