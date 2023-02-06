Art lovers are invited to immerse themselves in a colorful exhibit of works created by Clackamas County youth that's showing through Feb. 27 in the Public Services Building in Oregon City.
“The Year in Review” exhibit has images from Youth Arts for Change programs that took place in 2022, noted program manager Lisa Smith. The Clackamas County Arts Alliance launched YAC in 2011 to help vulnerable and underserved youth develop skills for positive and constructive expression utilizing the arts.
The work displayed in the exhibit is a combination of painting, drawing and collage. But throughout the year, the youth in YAC worked in a variety of mediums including photography, ink and spray paint, Smith noted.
“These images are a snapshot into the incredible year that 2022 was for the Youth Arts for Change Program,” she said, adding that the program engaged with 190 youth, more than at any other time in YAC’s history.
Those who view the exhibit will also see printed pages next to each piece; these pages provide the viewer information and an overview of the YAC program.
“We often get questions about what we do and why YAC is unique, so this was a great opportunity to share our approach and provide answers to the questions we most often get about YAC,” Smith said, noting that the pages also include quotes from some of the youth participants and partner organizations Todos Juntos and Parrott Creek Ranch.
In 2022, YAC worked with youth in three different programs in partnership with those organizations: a Collaborative COVID Project with Todos Juntos; a Photography Art Elective Class at Parrott Creek Ranch; and in after-school and Summer Art Programs with Todos Juntos.
In addition to providing all the supplies for the various programs, YAC also gives youth completing most programs a bag of art materials to remove barriers and encourage youth to continue with their creative expression, Smith noted.
Collaborative COVID Project
For this project, YAC worked with 30 middle school students in Canby, Estacada, Molalla and Sandy. The project included specially developed art projects designed to elicit authentic youth expression about their experiences with COVID, and the related/overlapping events during the pandemic.
“In the Found Poetry project, working from a single page of text from a book of fairy tales, youth selected words they associated with their pandemic experience, and then embellished their selections with art and imagery based upon their reflections,” Smith said.
In the second project, youth engaged in "neurographic" art that was based upon their response to their online school experiences.
“It's an art form developed to encourage the artist to work intuitively, and is created by scribbling loosely on a page to make a wide variety of shapes,” Smith said.
“In the COVID project, I asked youth to think about their experiences with online learning and then they were asked to scribble/draw randomly across the paper,” she said.
Students then examined their tangled lines and either looked for shapes/images that were reflective of their online learning experience or filled in the shapes with colors/text/images that were reflective of their experiences.
Smith noted that she is not an art therapist, and this exercise was not intended to be a form of art therapy in this setting, but rather a way to engage youth in self-reflection and expression.
Photography elective class
Another artistic activity involved youth from Parrott Creek Ranch, a program of Parrott Creek Child & Family Services that serves families caught up in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems through a residential facility in rural Clackamas County.
Parrott Creek youth created photographs during an eight-week writing and photography program for high school credit, led by a teaching artist from the Clackamas County Arts Alliance in the spring of 2022. During the program, youth were given weekly themes to which they responded both in writing and photography. They also had the opportunity to spend a morning exploring Portland via the lens of street photography, and then visited the Banksy Exhibit, in May in the Factor Building in Southeast Portland.
“This exhibit was nothing short of amazing, as many of the youths identified with Banksy’s themes of empowering humanity and challenging the status quo that has resulted in the marginalization and subjugation of people across the globe,” Smith said.
The photographs in the exhibit at the Public Services Building “are but a sampling of the amazing work these talented youth produced” in response to the weekly themes and their visit to the Banksy exhibit, she added.
After-school and Summer Art Programs
Throughout 2022, in partnership with Todos Juntos, students from middle schools in the Canby, Estacada and Sandy areas participated in art programs where they explored a variety of concepts about making expressive art utilizing a variety of mediums.
Youth were asked to consider who they are, what are their strengths, interests, challenges and what is important to them.
“These themes of personal identity and the importance of expression over perfection were woven into the projects, resulting in these wonderful works of art, each as unique as the students themselves,” Smith said.
Teaching and managing programs
Smith was the YAC program manager from 2015-2019, then served as a teaching artist and consultant from 2019 until mid-2020, when she returned as program manager again.
“I have been the primary teaching artist since 2019, having taught almost every program since then. I love teaching — particularly with the approach of using art as an expressive medium and encouraging youth to use creativity to share their thoughts and ideas,” she said.
“By guiding youth through projects, I encourage them to focus on what they are trying to say through their art, rather than perfection; that they all have things worth expressing and by doing so creatively they can be artists,” Smith said.
She noted that no two days or programs are ever the same, and she loves the challenge “to be responsive in real-time to develop projects and programs to meet the interests and needs of the youth we engage.”
Smith added that the “management” part of the program for her is “often guided by what I learn from teaching: youth needs, interests, challenges and what we can do/where can we go to bring art opportunities to as many youth as possible.”
Future programs
Smith said that YAC will continue to provide after-school art programs to middle-school aged youth in Estacada, Canby, Sandy and Molalla, and continue to provide the 2023 portion of a full-year art elective to the youth in residence at Parrott Creek Ranch.
“We have a collaborative approach to programming with our partners: partners identify their needs, and we develop a program that meets their needs and maximizes ways to engage youth, and our partners handle youth participant signup,” she said.
“I am so proud of how far the program has come in the past few years, and that we came out of COVID and are not only still in existence but are stronger and wiser and serving more youth than ever,” Smith said.
What she has seen over the last few years is a real interest and need for youth to engage creatively in a supportive and fun environment.
Although the need outpaces the capacity to fill that need, Smith noted that the Clackamas County Arts Alliance is “a small but mighty not-for-profit organization that strives for excellence and optimizing what we receive from funders.”
“The youth we work with are incredible and it really is an honor to work with them,” she said.