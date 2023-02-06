Art lovers are invited to immerse themselves in a colorful exhibit of works created by Clackamas County youth that's showing through Feb. 27 in the Public Services Building in Oregon City.

“The Year in Review” exhibit has images from Youth Arts for Change programs that took place in 2022, noted program manager Lisa Smith. The Clackamas County Arts Alliance launched YAC in 2011 to help vulnerable and underserved youth develop skills for positive and constructive expression utilizing the arts.