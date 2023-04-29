050323-courthouse

For the courthouse construction in April, a large crane appears between the buildings on the county's Red Soils campus.

 courtesy photo: Clackamas County

Beginning in May 2018, we began repeatedly asking about budget details for the proposed courthouse project. We were finally given a draft budget for construction expenses, with a state of Oregon contribution showing, but no explanation of how the Clackamas County share would be funded. Finally, it was explained to us with no detail added, that a “Public Private Partnership” was the plan. Sounds good, but how does it work? Where do the Clackamas County payments come from?

At some point, the Clackamas County administrator explained that a new budget process would be undertaken to free up monies for the courthouse. We can state that no matter what budget process you use, you balance the budget by making the expenditure budget match the revenue budget. If you’re going to add millions of dollars in debt payments over 30 years for a courthouse, you’re going to have to cut a similar amount or find new revenue sources to balance.