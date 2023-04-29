Beginning in May 2018, we began repeatedly asking about budget details for the proposed courthouse project. We were finally given a draft budget for construction expenses, with a state of Oregon contribution showing, but no explanation of how the Clackamas County share would be funded. Finally, it was explained to us with no detail added, that a “Public Private Partnership” was the plan. Sounds good, but how does it work? Where do the Clackamas County payments come from?
At some point, the Clackamas County administrator explained that a new budget process would be undertaken to free up monies for the courthouse. We can state that no matter what budget process you use, you balance the budget by making the expenditure budget match the revenue budget. If you’re going to add millions of dollars in debt payments over 30 years for a courthouse, you’re going to have to cut a similar amount or find new revenue sources to balance.
Sadly, the county refused to go to the voters for a general obligation bond to fund the new courthouse, requiring the annual costs to come out of an already tight General Fund. Public polling on a potential courthouse bond measure was not good, yet elected officials weren’t willing to explain and convince the voters of the legitimate need for the courthouse and its funding and get it passed.
Partial salvation to the courthouse woes has appeared in the form of a new cost allocation model, which is set to generate additional revenues from county departments into dollars that could be spent on the courthouse. The study needed to be done, and the model the county uses needs to comply with federal law, but the county refuses to release the study or the fiscal impact of the study, let alone how they will use the additional funds that will be generated by the new model. A Freedom of Information Act request was submitted for a link to the study. That request and an associated fee waiver request was denied by the county administrator because the county considers the study to be a “draft.” At a recent meeting on the study, it had not been released to the elected board members. Where is the transparency in this? The study was funded with public dollars, and the Board of County Commissioners and public have a right to see it.
County staff said that charges to departments will go up, eliminating subsidies that have existed in the past. They refused, however, to discuss the subsequent impact on services or rates to the public. A citizen member of the Budget Committee asked a question about the actual fiscal impact of the cost allocation model and was chastised by Chair Tootie Smith for asking the question. This despite the presence of a chart prepared by county staff showing the savings from the cost allocation model as well as budget cuts prepared a least a week before the meeting.
Adopting a new model without openly discussing the fiscal impact of it is the height of irresponsibility. If the additional money is going anywhere, our professional guess is to the courthouse. The sum of the proposed budget cuts and the cost allocation model changes magically add to just what the county needs for the courthouse. It will not be public until the county administrator releases his budget to the Budget Committee on May 15. At that time, county residents will have a very few days to comment prior to the scheduled approval for the budget.
Clackamas County needs to take a long look inward at how they communicate with the public.
It was stated during the meeting that the cost allocation model and the courthouse are two totally separate things. We would love to be wrong about this, but we seriously doubt if that is the case.
Clackamas County officials need to open the windows and throw open the doors for greater public disclosure of county finances.
Finance and budget professional Tom Feely is a resident of unincorporated North Clackamas County and a past citizen member of the Clackamas County Budget Committee. A former finance and budget professional for Multnomah County, Shaun Coldwell was a member of the Clackamas County Budget Committee from 2017 until she moved out of Clackamas County in October 2021. Together, these two opinion authors have over 80 years of collective experience in local government finance and budget development.