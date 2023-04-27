I have two kids, ages seven and three, who will spend the next 15 years in the Oregon City School District. Ensuring a positive future for them, and all our kids, is the most important of the many reasons I am running for school board.
Our schools are full of passionate educators who care deeply about their students. I want to make sure they have an opportunity for meaningful professional development, and access to the support and resources necessary to help our kids not only achieve academically, but also thrive. Promoting student wellness beyond the classroom is more critical now than ever. Ensuring the tools and resources are available to address mental health, nutrition assistance and equity is essential for the long-term success of our kids and our community.
I have spent my professional career, nearly 20 years, helping to serve people who need help and don’t know where to find it. I know how to identify needs, how to find solutions and how to maximize opportunities.
The past few years have been polarizing in many ways. These have been unprecedented times, and as we return to normalcy, our kids deserve a unified school board with optimistic, achievable goals. I understand the need to listen to all voices and concerns and help find solutions that ensure all our kids have the chance to be successful.