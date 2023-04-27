I have two kids, ages seven and three, who will spend the next 15 years in the Oregon City School District. Ensuring a positive future for them, and all our kids, is the most important of the many reasons I am running for school board.

Our schools are full of passionate educators who care deeply about their students. I want to make sure they have an opportunity for meaningful professional development, and access to the support and resources necessary to help our kids not only achieve academically, but also thrive. Promoting student wellness beyond the classroom is more critical now than ever. Ensuring the tools and resources are available to address mental health, nutrition assistance and equity is essential for the long-term success of our kids and our community.

