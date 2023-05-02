051023-blackwell

Heidi Blackwell

There are a number of reasons that I am running for Oregon City School Board Director, Position 6 — supporting a strong educational foundation for students along with a variety of extra curricular opportunities, increasing community involvement in schools, and providing the adults supporting our young people with the tools and training needed for their roles. Most importantly, I want to help ensure basic student needs can be met, including providing a safe and welcoming learning environment.

My passion for establishing safe and welcoming schools stems from our family’s own experience with the district. In 2016, our son was in middle school and headed to Oregon City High School. At the same time, there were several race-based incidents that were featured in our local news and made my husband and I question whether the Oregon City schools were the best place for our biracial children. Instead of leaving the district, we had the opportunity to work with the district administration and school board in implementing practices that acknowledge the unique strengths and perspectives every student brings to the classroom along with creating environments that respect and honor these differences.

