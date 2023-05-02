There are a number of reasons that I am running for Oregon City School Board Director, Position 6 — supporting a strong educational foundation for students along with a variety of extra curricular opportunities, increasing community involvement in schools, and providing the adults supporting our young people with the tools and training needed for their roles. Most importantly, I want to help ensure basic student needs can be met, including providing a safe and welcoming learning environment.
My passion for establishing safe and welcoming schools stems from our family’s own experience with the district. In 2016, our son was in middle school and headed to Oregon City High School. At the same time, there were several race-based incidents that were featured in our local news and made my husband and I question whether the Oregon City schools were the best place for our biracial children. Instead of leaving the district, we had the opportunity to work with the district administration and school board in implementing practices that acknowledge the unique strengths and perspectives every student brings to the classroom along with creating environments that respect and honor these differences.
Promoting inclusivity is not politically motivated; it helps every student feel heard and valued. These practices do not take away from core instruction but have proven to increase student engagement and academic outcomes. Furthermore, when educators are more familiar with the cultural backgrounds of students and families, they are better equipped to avoid stereotypes and to ensure that all students are represented and respected in and out of the classrooms. Most importantly, teaching about diverse backgrounds prepares students for a diverse world. In our increasingly diverse society, it is important for students to learn how to interact respectfully with people from different backgrounds.
Our district must always continue growing in its ability to help prepare our students for life after high school. I would like to be part of the Oregon City School Board in order to continue the work of creating positive, welcoming, safe learning environments that will allow all students to be successful and help the entire community see itself as part of the school district, especially for families like mine who have not always felt that way.
Heidi Blackwell is on the May 16 ballot for Oregon City School Board.