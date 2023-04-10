A sorrowful moment for Clackamas County recently occurred — at a time when homelessness has been here far too long, and continues to be on the rise. On March 22, County Commission Chair Tootie Smith reversed a previous yes vote to a no vote, canceling the planned Project Turnkey conversion of a hotel on Sunnyside Road to transitional housing with 24/7 wraparound services.
This was the moment when the county discarded state and Metro funding that would have covered the purchase price of the hotel. This was the moment that determined that the county would continue to spend about $125 for a shelter voucher for one person per night rather than spend about $30 to $35 per person that it would have cost to shelter someone if the county owned the hotel. Rather than integrate an unhoused person into a transitional community with 24/7 support services, the decision to cancel Project Turnkey 2.0 keeps numerous people unsheltered instead. This is not admirable social policy. This is not responsible use of taxpayer dollars.
Commissioners Paul Savas and Martha Schrader have been steadfast in their support for the Sunnyside Project Turnkey transitional housing. They highlight the success of our county’s Veterans’ Village, and Schrader points out the many successful Project Turnkey amenities around the state.
At BCC meetings, residents constantly hear that the county doesn’t have enough money to fund everything the public requests. There’s currently a requirement that all county departments take budget cuts. Yet Smith, along with Commissioners Mark Shull and Ben West, have decided to turn down $15 million in time-limited state and Metro funds, causing the $8 million from the state to be redeployed outside of our county. In addition, these commissioners have decided to continue with costly vouchers — spending more of our limited county revenue to accomplish less.
As of Dec. 31, Clackamas County had $53 million in taxpayer dollars in the bank by way of Metro Supportive Housing Services funds. There are questions now about whether these funds are going to be put toward effective and urgently needed outcomes.
Delaying isn’t an option. Refusing humanitarian assistance to so many people is unconscionable and callous at a time when each night spent unhoused can be a night of heavy rain, hunger, harsh temperatures and lack of safety.
Is anyone, whether housed or unhoused, better off with more people relegated to living on the streets in survival mode for the foreseeable future? Which would be better, the status quo or the opportunity for our unhoused neighbors to have access to support services right away that would assist in rebuilding lives? Which would you prefer — people struggling with the daily challenge of getting enough to eat and finding a place to sleep that may not be dry or safe — or these same people having access to food, shelter, community and dignity— with assistance such as counseling, treatment for alcoholism or drug addiction if needed, and a pathway to permanent housing? If you’d like to let our county commissioners know, please write bcc@clackamas.us and copy County Administrator Gary Schmidt at gschmidt@clackamas.us.
Anatta Blackmarr is an Oak Lodge resident of unincorporated Clackamas County.