041923-blackmarr

Oak Lodge resident Anatta Blackmarr wrote an opinion piece critical of Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith's decision to reverse a plan to purchase a hotel for transitional housing.

 courtesy graphic: Anatta Blackmarr

A sorrowful moment for Clackamas County recently occurred — at a time when homelessness has been here far too long, and continues to be on the rise. On March 22, County Commission Chair Tootie Smith reversed a previous yes vote to a no vote, canceling the planned Project Turnkey conversion of a hotel on Sunnyside Road to transitional housing with 24/7 wraparound services.

This was the moment when the county discarded state and Metro funding that would have covered the purchase price of the hotel. This was the moment that determined that the county would continue to spend about $125 for a shelter voucher for one person per night rather than spend about $30 to $35 per person that it would have cost to shelter someone if the county owned the hotel. Rather than integrate an unhoused person into a transitional community with 24/7 support services, the decision to cancel Project Turnkey 2.0 keeps numerous people unsheltered instead. This is not admirable social policy. This is not responsible use of taxpayer dollars.