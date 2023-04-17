Stori Long

Stori Long

 courtesy photo

There was once a time when I would receive election ballots with the candidates running for commissioner, school board or city council, and I wouldn’t recognize a single name. Often those ballots ended up lost in a pile of mail, never to see the light of day until after elections.

I knew the “big” candidates running for the “important” positions — the candidates plastered across TV, social media and billboards.

Tags

Recommended for you