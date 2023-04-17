There was once a time when I would receive election ballots with the candidates running for commissioner, school board or city council, and I wouldn’t recognize a single name. Often those ballots ended up lost in a pile of mail, never to see the light of day until after elections.
I knew the “big” candidates running for the “important” positions — the candidates plastered across TV, social media and billboards.
But, recently, my organizing work has demanded that I look closer at the politics that most impact what is happening in my own backyard.
It has also become clear that while I may have only just started to pay attention at this level, the alt-right has been organizing around these spaces, gaining power, influence and control.
Recently, my colleagues and I testified at a Board of County Commissioners meeting for transitional housing in Clackamas. We had been to several meetings prior, but this one was notably hostile as we were met with jeers and name-calling from at least one Proud Boy and their friends in attendance.
But, according to an OPB article that traces the movement of the alt-right in local politics across Oregon, this is not as rare as it once might have been.
We have seen this happening at our school board meetings for months, compelling them to be moved online due to the vitriol and threats leveled at our board members and the presence of Proud Boys and protesters, disrupting the board’s ability to focus on business that actually impacts our students.
People like me, for too long, have let elections like this pass unnoticed. We can’t afford to do that any longer. Really, we never could. We need to get informed, ask questions and turn out for these elections as much as we would for any other election. Because across the county, there is a surge of platforms of book banning, restrictive policies around LGBTQIA+ inclusion that would limit access to safe and affirming adults and spaces for those youth, and attempts to label anything addressing racism, white supremacy or an honest history of the United States as “CRT.” These platforms are often cloaked in vague language and buzzwords to convince voters they are “protecting children” when often they are harming our most vulnerable children.
We cannot be lazy about these elections. I want candidates who will strive for effective change without attempting to delegitimize public education by throwing baseless accusations at school board meetings. I want nuanced conversations that prioritize students' safety without that conversation being hijacked by people who consider books like "The Kite Runner," "The Bluest Eye" and "The Handmaid’s Tale" “pornographic.”
I want a school board that is not reactionary or beholden to ideological whims but is proactive in creating a district where all students can thrive, even those who have not traditionally been given the chance. I want a school board that will collaborate with parents without being bullied by the loudest ones.
So on May 16, I will be casting votes for school board that reflect that. I trust school board candidates Jena Benologa, Glenn Wachter, Paul Kemp and April Dobson to champion those conversations and those policies.
Stori Long is a community organizer and resident of Clackamas County.