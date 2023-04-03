Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith’s vote reversal on the Project Turnkey plan to buy the Quality Inn at Sunnyside Road and I-205 was ill advised, wrong headed and possibly illegal.
She says she “wants to find a solution” to the homeless problem without acknowledging that the biggest problem is indeed not having a safe, healthy place to stay. Homelessness is as often the cause of addiction as it is the result of addiction. And addiction is far from the only cause. A lot of working people are homeless. Many have jobs, but none that pay enough to cover their bills. Others are mentally ill. Some are without an address because of loss of income, the loss of a partner or as a result of illness.
This reversal of Ms. Smith’s vote is nothing more than a reaction to the Not In My Backyarders (NIMBYs) among us. Collectively we all say we want something done, but too many aren’t willing to give an inch to do anything about it, especially when the solution may be right next door.
It’s time that we recognized that not taking these baby steps to help alleviate this crisis will not reduce homelessness. It will still be in our neighborhoods, in parks, under freeways, and in the alleys and side streets of every community in Oregon. Does continuing the status-quo add to the safety and security of our communities? The answer is no.
If the Quality Inn wasn’t the right place, what is the right place?
Kevin Felts is a resident of unincorporated Clackamas County who lives about 2 miles from the proposed Quality Inn transitional housing.