Sunnyside

Clackamas County is canceling its plans to purchase the Quality Inn, which is located next to McMenamins Sunnyside, for a transitional shelter.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith’s vote reversal on the Project Turnkey plan to buy the Quality Inn at Sunnyside Road and I-205 was ill advised, wrong headed and possibly illegal.

She says she “wants to find a solution” to the homeless problem without acknowledging that the biggest problem is indeed not having a safe, healthy place to stay. Homelessness is as often the cause of addiction as it is the result of addiction. And addiction is far from the only cause. A lot of working people are homeless. Many have jobs, but none that pay enough to cover their bills. Others are mentally ill. Some are without an address because of loss of income, the loss of a partner or as a result of illness.

Kevin Felts is a resident of unincorporated Clackamas County who lives about 2 miles from the proposed Quality Inn transitional housing.

