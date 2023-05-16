The Oak Grove Community Planning Organization, also known as the Oak Grove Community Council, (OGCC) is looking to engage more people. All residents and businesses within the OGCC boundaries that stretch roughly from the southern city limit of Milwaukie to Jennings Avenue, west to the river and east to Oatfield Ridge. You can find a map to determine if you’re the OGCC area at clackamas.us/community/cpo.html.
Community Planning Organizations are part of Clackamas County’s efforts to involve citizens in decisions, especially land use decisions, that affect their communities. CPOs are not limited to advising the county on land use issues, but that is the reason that they were formed.
Throughout the pandemic era the OGCC met via Zoom, missing only the March 2020 meeting, as our meeting space at Rose Villa closed down on the day of the meeting. Virtual meetings are not nearly as engaging, but community members were determined to stay connected. Soon the OGCC expects to start hybrid meetings that will allow those who cannot get out to attend meetings a means to continue participating, while others will have the opportunity to come together in real time.
OGCC’s May 24 meeting has a full agenda, including a presentation from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Representatives from TriMet are coming to present plans to add two more floors to the Park Avenue MAX Station garage. If people have questions or comments, this would be a good time to come and find out what the plans are.
The OGCC Board is hoping that the May meeting will be the last all-virtual meeting. Any announcement about a new venue will be made at the meeting. All details about attending the OGCC meeting can be found at oakgrovecpo.org. You can also find general information about the Oak Grove area, news and updates, minutes and videos of past meetings and information about the current OGCC Board.
OGCC is the place for newcomers to become familiar with the unincorporated area known as Oak Grove and the place for neighbors to come together to consider issues that affect the community. Meeting every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. from January through October and on the first Wednesday of December. You may contact the OGCC Board at contact@oakgrovecpo.org.
Valerie Chapman is chair of the Oak Grove Community Council.