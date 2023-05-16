Valerie Chapman

Valerie Chapman

 courtesy photo

The Oak Grove Community Planning Organization, also known as the Oak Grove Community Council, (OGCC) is looking to engage more people. All residents and businesses within the OGCC boundaries that stretch roughly from the southern city limit of Milwaukie to Jennings Avenue, west to the river and east to Oatfield Ridge. You can find a map to determine if you’re the OGCC area at clackamas.us/community/cpo.html.

Community Planning Organizations are part of Clackamas County’s efforts to involve citizens in decisions, especially land use decisions, that affect their communities. CPOs are not limited to advising the county on land use issues, but that is the reason that they were formed.

