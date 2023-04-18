I wholeheartedly support and recommend Tara Nelson for the office of North Clackamas School District Board director Position #1.
My daughter currently attends high school in NCSD, so it is important to me to have strong district leaders who understand our district needs and have a vested interest in our children’s futures. Tara Nelson perfectly exemplifies these qualities.
Tara is pragmatic, determined and sincere in her desire to help our children. She has donated countless hours to our school district as a classroom volunteer, field trip chaperone and lunch buddy. Tara has also served as the senior grad night president and advocated for our community with her work on Measure 3-541. She has demonstrated commendable dedication to the NCSD and our community.
Tara is passionate about collaborating with parents, being fiscally responsible and restoring fundamentals. She desires to improve educational potential so our children are better prepared for their futures. Undoubtedly, she will bring invaluable insight and change to the NCSD.
Our school district faces many obstacles, and I could not think of a better advocate for our children than Tara Nelson. Vote for Tara Nelson for NCSD Board Position #1.
Jessica Fitzpatrick is a registered nurse at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, resident of Damascus, longtime friend of Tara Nelson and mother of a high school student raised in the North Clackamas School District.