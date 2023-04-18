Jessica Fitzpatrick

Jessica Fitzpatrick

 courtesy photo

I wholeheartedly support and recommend Tara Nelson for the office of North Clackamas School District Board director Position #1.

My daughter currently attends high school in NCSD, so it is important to me to have strong district leaders who understand our district needs and have a vested interest in our children’s futures. Tara Nelson perfectly exemplifies these qualities.

