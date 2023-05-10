Gladstone mayor responds to filing of second recall petition

Tammy Stempel

Gladstone’s new city councilors are starting to show their true colors. At the May 9 City Council meeting, agenda item #11 was the appointment of citizens to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Senior Center Advisory Board, and the Traffic Safety Advisory Board. When it came to Traffic Safety, the end result was concerning, to say the least.

As a city councilor your job is to fairly represent all citizens, and to choose the best possible applicant to advise the council. There were two applicants for Traffic Safety, including Mr. John Kihlstrom, who has lived in Gladstone for six months. His only listed interests were fire department history and volunteering at a national historic site. In his application, there was zero mention of anything having to do with Traffic Safety, and he did not even list an interest in this area. The other applicant was Ms. Clair Coy, a 23-year resident of Gladstone. Her occupation was in transportation management. She was previously a member of the Planning Commission, but unfortunately had to step down due to unforeseen circumstances. Her interests include safe roadways, stating she has 30 years’ experience in this area and is constantly looking for ways to get involved in the community. Their full applications can be found under the May 9 agenda at ci.gladstone.or.us in the Agendas & Minutes section.

