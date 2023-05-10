Gladstone’s new city councilors are starting to show their true colors. At the May 9 City Council meeting, agenda item #11 was the appointment of citizens to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Senior Center Advisory Board, and the Traffic Safety Advisory Board. When it came to Traffic Safety, the end result was concerning, to say the least.
As a city councilor your job is to fairly represent all citizens, and to choose the best possible applicant to advise the council. There were two applicants for Traffic Safety, including Mr. John Kihlstrom, who has lived in Gladstone for six months. His only listed interests were fire department history and volunteering at a national historic site. In his application, there was zero mention of anything having to do with Traffic Safety, and he did not even list an interest in this area. The other applicant was Ms. Clair Coy, a 23-year resident of Gladstone. Her occupation was in transportation management. She was previously a member of the Planning Commission, but unfortunately had to step down due to unforeseen circumstances. Her interests include safe roadways, stating she has 30 years’ experience in this area and is constantly looking for ways to get involved in the community. Their full applications can be found under the May 9 agenda at ci.gladstone.or.us in the Agendas & Minutes section.
When it came to the vote, this is where it got interesting. Councilors Luke Roberts, Mindy Garlington and Greg Alexander voted for Ms. Coy, clearly the most qualified for the position. Councilors Vanessa Huckaby, appointed Councilor Cierra Cook and Councilor Veronica Reichle voted for Mr. Kihlstrom, with Mayor Michael Milch being the deciding vote for Mr. Kihlstrom. This block of elected officials completely ignored qualifications!
How is this the best representation for our community? How does this reflect choosing the best possible advisors for the safety of our citizens? The simple answer is that it does not, and the people of Gladstone should be offended and outraged by this action. Please step up and let them know this clear disregard for qualifications and the best candidate has not gone unnoticed and we want answers!
Tammy Stempel was the mayor of Gladstone from 2017-2022.