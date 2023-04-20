Former mayor: Oregon City voting format forces endorsement change

John Williams

 pmg file photo: Raymond Rendleman

An open letter to Brian Shaw, former Oregon City and Urban Renewal commissioner:

Brian, I have important news for you about your recent opinion piece. The May 16 vote is all about the $44 million bond purchase proposed by the Urban Renewal Commission for projects in general. The ballot title and explanation are very clear on this point; there is no mention of Summit’s development specifically, just "Rossman Landfill cleanup and redevelopment" among other proposed areas for funding. In fact, Summit’s proposal has not been formally presented to either the UR Commission or City Commission for approval, although it received land-use approval from the Planning Commission.