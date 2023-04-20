An open letter to Brian Shaw, former Oregon City and Urban Renewal commissioner:
Brian, I have important news for you about your recent opinion piece. The May 16 vote is all about the $44 million bond purchase proposed by the Urban Renewal Commission for projects in general. The ballot title and explanation are very clear on this point; there is no mention of Summit’s development specifically, just "Rossman Landfill cleanup and redevelopment" among other proposed areas for funding. In fact, Summit’s proposal has not been formally presented to either the UR Commission or City Commission for approval, although it received land-use approval from the Planning Commission.
The landfill is only one of the many projects for which the UR wants more money. OC's UR Agency suggests many things it wants do, if the time is right and the stars are aligned properly.
Brian, why is Summit spending thousands of dollars all over Oregon City to promote a development that has not yet been approved for funding? Is there an "inside deal” in place that voters are not aware?
To be fair to the citizens of Oregon City, since this bond issue is really about UR wishes in general, some of the voters think that the proposed development deserves separate examination. Voters need to talk about traffic, water, fire service and other affected services.
You wrote in your opinion that there won't be "a significant traffic impact" from the addition of 500 new housing units. Huh? Are we looking at the same map? Summit’s own experts report that the state will require several changes at the jughandle to handle the additional traffic. If we use city data for residential units to calculate, there will be 15,000 or more motorized trips per month crammed into an already overloaded intersection.
You are wrong again when you write the OC will get back $3 million each year from the Summit development. New tax income from any source in the UR plan zone will stay in the coffers of UR. It won’t go to the agencies for services until the urban renewal agency closes, which might be more than 20 years from now. Per regulation, all new value stays with UR. As Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann Lininger concluded in a March decision, everybody who owns property in OC pays for urban renewal.
Brian, voters should vote no on urban renewal bonds!
Oregon City resident John Williams is a former mayor.