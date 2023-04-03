library

The new Friends of the Oregon City Library Used Book Store shelf is located in the hall off the library’s lobby on the way to the Community Room. You can visit the full bookstore just across the street from the library at 814 Seventh St.

 courtesy photo: OCPL

2023 has seen several changes at the Friends of the Oregon City Library Bookstore, along with our four-year celebration in our new location.

In 2022 our big project was installing the Friends on a Shelf mural to our façade. The mural has received over 100,000 views according to Google. It has also brought in many new visitors to the store.

