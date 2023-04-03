The new Friends of the Oregon City Library Used Book Store shelf is located in the hall off the library’s lobby on the way to the Community Room. You can visit the full bookstore just across the street from the library at 814 Seventh St.
2023 has seen several changes at the Friends of the Oregon City Library Bookstore, along with our four-year celebration in our new location.
In 2022 our big project was installing the Friends on a Shelf mural to our façade. The mural has received over 100,000 views according to Google. It has also brought in many new visitors to the store.
In 2023 we started the year with close to 100 members, as opposed to only 22 at the start of 2022. Membership is up, as is income! This year we partnered with the Three Rivers Artist Guild's Partners in Art program. Every three months there will be new artists installed in the bookstore for a mini-gallery experience.
Late in 2022, the Friends Board discussed installing a bookshelf at the library for sale purposes. In January, our new bookshelf was delivered. By early February, we were beginning to populate it with books. The bookshelf carries fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, cookbooks, gardening and current events. The library is now able to process credit cards, so books can be purchased at the library with either cash or credit. When the bookstore is closed, you’ll still have the option to shop at the library.
From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, the bookstore will be celebrating its four-year anniversary in our current location. To celebrate, the bookstore is giving 25% off everything in the store (excluding art) to all our customers. Throughout the day, there will be a raffle for our Friends on a Shelf bookbags. For our local book clubs, book bundles will go on sale for $1 a book. We have over a dozen titles to choose from. Treats will be plentiful throughout the day to keep customers’ energy levels up.
Our volunteers want to thank all our customers for choosing to shop at the bookstore along with all the kind words. The bookstore has phenomenal volunteers constantly working to improve the shopping experience — all with a smile!
Linda Orzen serves as board president for the Friends of the Oregon City Library.