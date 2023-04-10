As the North Clackamas School Board races approach, it is important for voters to carefully consider their choices for these critical positions. The school board has a profound impact on the quality of education and the overall wellbeing of our students, and it is essential that we elect individuals who are committed to these ideals.
One candidate who stands out in this election is April Dobson. As a parent with children in the district, she understands firsthand the challenges that our students face and has been a strong advocate for their needs. In particular, she has been a champion for students with special needs, ensuring that they receive the resources and support they require to thrive. By electing April Dobson to the school board, we can be confident that our children's education and wellbeing will be a top priority.
Paul Kemp is another strong candidate. With his long-standing commitment to community safety, he is uniquely qualified to bring this passion to the school board. He worked with the Trauma Intervention Program. As a volunteer for four years providing emotional first aid to metro area residents at all hours of the day, he has developed the critical skill of listening, which is essential for any school board member. He understands the importance of safety and security in our schools, which translates into a safer and more secure environment for our children to learn and grow. By electing Paul Kemp to the school board, we can trust that our schools will be a place where students can focus on their education.
Glenn Wachter is another candidate who has a strong track record of giving back to the community. As someone who comes from a family of public school educators, he understands the importance of quality education and has a deep appreciation for the role that teachers play in shaping our children's futures. By electing Glenn Wachter to the school board, we can be confident that he will work tirelessly to ensure that our schools are safe, healthy and effective learning environments.
Finally, Jena Benologa brings years of experience and advocacy to the school board race. Her dedication to improving educational outcomes for all students is evident in her past work, and she is committed to ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality education. By reelecting Jena Benologa to the school board, we can be confident that she will work to promote equity and opportunity for all students.
In conclusion, the school board race is an essential one, and voters must consider carefully the qualifications and experience of each candidate. April Dobson, Paul Kemp, Glenn Wachter and Jena Benologa each bring unique perspectives and strengths to the table, and it is up to us to determine who will be the best fit for our community. By voting thoughtfully and intentionally, we can ensure that our children receive the education they deserve and that our schools continue to be a source of pride for our community.
Desi Nicodemus is a Milwaukie city councilor who was elected in 2020.