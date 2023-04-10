As the North Clackamas School Board races approach, it is important for voters to carefully consider their choices for these critical positions. The school board has a profound impact on the quality of education and the overall wellbeing of our students, and it is essential that we elect individuals who are committed to these ideals.

One candidate who stands out in this election is April Dobson. As a parent with children in the district, she understands firsthand the challenges that our students face and has been a strong advocate for their needs. In particular, she has been a champion for students with special needs, ensuring that they receive the resources and support they require to thrive. By electing April Dobson to the school board, we can be confident that our children's education and wellbeing will be a top priority.

