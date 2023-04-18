As an elected official, I was truly impressed by the powerful voices of the student organizers and participants in their recent protest against gun violence at Milwaukie High School. The passion and dedication of these young leaders is a testament to the strength of our democracy and the power of youth activism.
Student voices need to be heard, and we must continue to take action to address the issue of gun violence in our schools. I am committed to working with these students and others in the community to find real solutions that will make our schools and communities safer for all.
On April 5, Milwaukie students walked out school to raise attention and demand action around gun violence. I was invited to attend as a support for students and offered a space to talk about how to direct activism into strategies following the event.
The following message is from two youth organizers, Fernn Moore-Tong and Maia da Silva, who are helping to develop next steps for students who want to take action:
“As students, the issue of gun violence in schools is one that hits close to home. It's a reality that we face every day, and it's something that needs to be addressed through gun reform. It's time for our leaders to recognize that gun violence in schools is not a partisan issue but a human issue. This means that we need to have a serious conversation about gun control measures that can prevent another tragedy from happening.
“One of the main issues that we need to address is the ease with which people can obtain guns. The current system is flawed, and it's too easy for people with a history of violence or mental illness to obtain firearms. This needs to change. Another issue that needs to be addressed is the lack of funding for mental health services in schools. Students who are struggling with mental health issues may be more likely to resort to violence, and it's essential that we provide them with the support they need.
“In addition, we need to have stricter background checks and regulations for those who are looking to purchase guns. It's important that we have a system in place that ensures that firearms are not getting into the hands of those who intend to use them for harm. Finally, we need to address the issue of assault weapons. These weapons were designed for military use, and they have no place in our schools or on our streets. We need to ban the sale and possession of assault weapons to ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands.
“As students, we believe that we have a responsibility to take action to prevent gun violence in schools. We need to demand that our leaders take this issue seriously and work towards meaningful gun reform. It's time for us to take a stand and demand change.”
Milwaukie youth and I are organizing an event to discuss their priorities with school board candidates next. They plan to support Clackamas County youth to build organizing skills over the summer.
Rebecca Stavenjord is a member of Milwaukie City Council first elected to a four-year term in 2022.