The numbers show what it takes to produce “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”: 58 students are involved; 37 on stage, four student assistant directors and 17 working on tech needs.
The lively rock musical opens May 18 at Milwaukie High School and continues through May 27.
Drama teacher and director Laura Steenson noted that the musical is based on the young adult book series by Rick Riordan. The story centers around Percy Jackson, who is quite surprised to learn that the father he has never met is actually a Greek god, making Percy a demi-god. Or, as they call them in the story, a half-blood.
Percy meets other kids like him and together they set out on a quest to try to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods.
It was hard for director Laura Steenson to pick two favorite moments in the production, but she chose the opening number and the first number in Act 2.
“The opening number is really dynamic. There's a lot that happens, a lot of story that takes place, and it's a really fun number,” she said.
Then, the opening of Act 2 “features a bus explosion, and it might be my favorite thing I've ever staged. It's a 30-second scene that we spent hours on to get it just right,” she added.
Challenges, rewards
“The Lightning Thief” has proved challenging, Steenson said, because “it is a fast-moving show with many different locations and almost no transition time. Keeping the pace and energy up can be tough.”
As always, for her the rewards come from working with her students.
“They come in after school and on weekends, rehearse long hours and I don't hear any complaints. I know they're tired, I know they want to hang out with their other friends, but they have shown a high level of commitment to the production,” she said.
Steenson noted that the students did not even complain when they had to rehearse day of the MHS prom.
Playing Percy
In a way, senior Norah Schmidt has been preparing to play Percy since first reading the Rick Riordan books in the third grade.
“I’m a big fan and have a whole shelf dedicated to his books; they got me into Greek mythology.”
Schmidt, who is non-binary, said that they are grateful to Steenson for her willingness to cast them in a male role.
“I decided to have fun with it; Percy is so confused all the time, very sarcastic and just says the first thing that comes out of his mouth,” they said.
“I have been doing theater since the third grade, and in a way, it has all been ramping up to this,” Schmidt said, about having the lead in a complex musical.
They were in several main stage productions last year, and “this is a great finish to my theater career. I’m glad I’m playing a character I care about in a show I care about with people that I love.”
Audience appeal
People should come see the show, even people who don’t normally come to the theater, Schmidt said, because “we have put so much work into it and we have come together as a wonderful community. I can’t wait to share it with an audience.”
Steenson said she thinks people will like the show’s fun characters, especially those who are familiar with the Percy Jackson books.
“They will love seeing it come to life on stage; it’s fast paced and the music is catchy,” she said.
Steenson added that the production is suitable for middle school and older students.