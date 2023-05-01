I’m honored to be running for the North Clackamas School Board.
I have been part of this community for the last 10 years and have committed myself to serving where I can to help others thrive. Outside of my full-time leadership role at Providence Health, most of my volunteer time has been dedicated to supporting Parrott Creek Child & Family Services as their board chair. The teens that this organization helps have fallen through the cracks, and Parrott Creek provides them support, counseling, structure and love. It’s a fabulous organization that gives our high-risk teens a real second chance.
But, I’m writing today because I’m concerned that the progress NCSD has made is at risk — on many levels — and that this election could mean that more of our students could fall through the cracks.
Last Thursday, at a forum hosted by the Parent Community Leadership Alliance, a community member wisely asked about the utility of a program that most of us consider as valuable as gold: Social Emotional Learning. For those unfamiliar with SEL, it aims to help students better understand their thoughts and emotions, to become more self-aware, and to develop more empathy for others within their community and the world around them.
The fact is that our North Clackamas schools may be the first place where students are exposed to people who have different backgrounds, ethnicities, beliefs, and/or capabilities. It’s also true that on average kids spend 7-10 hours on devices per day — likely not helped by COVID — and this level of screen time has been shown to inhibit children’s ability to read faces and learn social skills — two key factors needed to develop empathy. Bottom line: SEL as applied across North Clackamas schools helps kids appreciate each other, curtail bullying, reduce dropout rates and build character! And get this…SEL has even been shown to improve academic achievement.
Strangely, my opponent is very quick to dismiss SEL. As if students (and teachers) were robots — where input of 50 minutes of teaching equals three-point rise in academic scores. The truth is that students come as they are. Always real. Full of joy and giggles, but sometimes broken. Excited to connect and play, but sometimes unsure how. Often unprepared to respectfully engage each other.
The argument that “teachers are busy enough” and “need to focus on teaching scientific and fact learning” just doesn’t hold water with me. While teachers are indeed busy and stretched thin, they also understand that investment of time in SEL will help their students holistically and create a more fertile ground for academics.
It’s a false choice to suggest that teachers can only teach academics or empathy. Learning positive behaviors that extend beyond a purely academic level of achievement can help set these students up for success throughout their school years and beyond! Bottom line: They’re not widgets, they are kids. Let’s care for them. They are literally our best hope for a brighter tomorrow!
I want to be part of a future that supports the whole child, and I would respectfully ask for your vote by May 16.
Glenn Wachter is running for North Clackamas School District board director Position 3.