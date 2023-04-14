As a co-founder of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership, I and our organization have advocated for and supported placing "assault style weapons" under the 1934 National Firearms Act. Firearms and firearm accessories regulated by the NFA require a lengthy and more expensive application than the standard background check process. Rarely are any firearms or firearm accessories such as silencers regulated by the NFA ever used in a shooting. The NFA is a good, effective law that has been on the books since 1934. The NFA has withstood many court challenges.
We need to change the gun culture in our country. Schools should not have to bear all the costs for extra security to prevent school shootings. The firearm industry must bear their share of these costs. Studies have estimated the annual economic impact of gun violence in America at $559 billion. This is 2.9% of our country’s GDP! The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that the firearms industry generated $70.5 billion in business in 2021. For every $1 of firearm industry business, it costs our country $8 to deal with the resulting gun violence. These figures don’t account for the lifelong personal trauma that gun violence victims face either.
The firearm industry funds the lobbyists to work with state and federal legislators to fight against almost every gun-safety bill introduced to reduce gun violence. The gun lobby also works to make firearms more accessible with less restrictions on who can purchase a firearm. The gun lobby and the firearm industry have been very successful at reducing the barriers for people to purchase a firearm. In fact, the firearms industry is so good at selling firearms, gun violence is the leading of death for Americas children and teens!
There are 120 guns for 100 people in the USA based on some reporting I've read. These firearms are concentrated in fewer households now than they were decades ago.
I will counter that the tyranny of our federal government is they are beholden to an industry and minority segment of our population, when most Americans and the majority of gun owners want action taken to reduce gun violence!
Happy Valley resident Paul Kemp, who lost his brother-in-law Steve Forsyth to the 2012 mass shooting at Clackamas Town Center involving a stolen Stag-15 assault rifle, is a candidate for the North Clackamas School Board during the May 16 election.