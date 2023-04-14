As a co-founder of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership, I and our organization have advocated for and supported placing "assault style weapons" under the 1934 National Firearms Act. Firearms and firearm accessories regulated by the NFA require a lengthy and more expensive application than the standard background check process. Rarely are any firearms or firearm accessories such as silencers regulated by the NFA ever used in a shooting. The NFA is a good, effective law that has been on the books since 1934. The NFA has withstood many court challenges.

We need to change the gun culture in our country. Schools should not have to bear all the costs for extra security to prevent school shootings. The firearm industry must bear their share of these costs. Studies have estimated the annual economic impact of gun violence in America at $559 billion. This is 2.9% of our country’s GDP! The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that the firearms industry generated $70.5 billion in business in 2021. For every $1 of firearm industry business, it costs our country $8 to deal with the resulting gun violence. These figures don’t account for the lifelong personal trauma that gun violence victims face either.

