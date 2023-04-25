Jena Benologa

 courtesy photo

I have worked for the past four years creating pathways for success for all students. From early literacy to math and science supports, to being on track to graduate, there are many programs in the district that have contributed to the matriculation of our students. Graduating students that are workforce and college ready is the goal.

I am a mom, a volunteer and an advocate at my core. The success of the students in our district is my personal mission. Each time the board reviews a curriculum, or new program, or updates a policy, I think about every student and family and how they will be affected. It is important we choose culturally relevant and inclusive curricula that challenge and support every student to learn and be on track for the workforce or college.