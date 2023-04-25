I have worked for the past four years creating pathways for success for all students. From early literacy to math and science supports, to being on track to graduate, there are many programs in the district that have contributed to the matriculation of our students. Graduating students that are workforce and college ready is the goal.
I am a mom, a volunteer and an advocate at my core. The success of the students in our district is my personal mission. Each time the board reviews a curriculum, or new program, or updates a policy, I think about every student and family and how they will be affected. It is important we choose culturally relevant and inclusive curricula that challenge and support every student to learn and be on track for the workforce or college.
Raising my own biracial children came with challenges that we navigated as a family. I want to create safe spaces for families of all our underserved communities to seek support and guidance, so all our students are successful.
The success of our district lies in the success of our students walking across the graduation stage ready for the workforce and college, but there are many steps along the way that must be in place: early literacy, social-emotional learning and caring staff that support every student.
I strongly support the educational options that we offer in North Clackamas School District. These programs have equity at the core and the success of every student as the goal. One of my focuses is the equitable utilization of our Career Technical Education programs across all our high schools to ensure all students have access to these vital programs. Data shows increased graduation rates for students that participate in two or more classes in career technical education, further galvanizing my commitment to expanding our programs and giving access to more students. This is my passion, and it is a valuable lens to bring to the board so we don’t leave any students behind.
By continuing to invest in Career Technical Education, we are graduating students that not only reach the benchmark of high school education but are prepared for life beyond our doors.
There are many nuances to being on the North Clackamas School Board. I have grown during my four-year tenure on the board, and my work isn’t done. I would love to earn your vote on May 16 and continue my hard work for the next four years.
Jena Benologa is running for reelection to the North Clackamas School Board, Position 2.