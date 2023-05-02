Orlando Perez, Mitzi Bauer and Libra Forde

During this campaign season, there is much attention on public schools. We would like to remind our community of the important work achieved by the North Clackamas School District centered around our students.

For the 11th consecutive year, the district’s four-year graduation rate (86%) has surpassed the state average (81%), exceeding it by 5%. The five-year graduation rate (90%) also surpasses the state average (84%) and is currently at its highest level in over 10 years.

