During this campaign season, there is much attention on public schools. We would like to remind our community of the important work achieved by the North Clackamas School District centered around our students.
For the 11th consecutive year, the district’s four-year graduation rate (86%) has surpassed the state average (81%), exceeding it by 5%. The five-year graduation rate (90%) also surpasses the state average (84%) and is currently at its highest level in over 10 years.
Many families have moved into our district because of the quality of our staff and the public education provided for their children. While national public school enrollment decreased during the pandemic, North Clackamas is now experiencing a steady increase in enrollment.
Students have many choices in a variety of pathways to success from dual language immersion, a fully web-based school program, New Urban High School, multiple charter school options and access to college-level classes. The career technical programs at Sabin-Schellenberg offer 17 programs of study, the largest in the state.
North Clackamas is a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, reflected in our mission, strategic plan and policies. We utilize a lens of equity in decision-making to create caring and welcoming school communities. Community voices are heard in a number of ways through routine Community Conversations events, needs assessments, surveys and parent group meetings. Parents, community members and business partners routinely volunteer in our schools and support the North Clackamas Education Foundation.
The district’s budgeting process is transparent with oversight by a community budget committee and public meetings. Successful audits are conducted annually by an external accounting firm. Due to the trust and support of our community, we have successfully passed a local teachers levy to maintain class sizes despite inadequate state funding and a capital building bond levy to maintain and modernize district facilities. Financial governance includes refinancing previous capital project bonds to provide savings to the community.
Other successes include counselors at each school, family engagement specialists to support students and families, physical education and music instruction in all elementary schools, and the Wichita Center for families to access clothing, food, technology, events, houseless services, an oral health program, counseling, Head Start preschool classes and parenting support.
By working together with students as our focus, we can continue to graduate tomorrow’s leaders. North Clackamas is an effective and trustworthy school district. Its leadership, outcomes and direction are strong.
Mitzi Bauer, Libra Forde and Orlando Perez were co-signers of this message to voters in the May 16 election.