This year we are faced with elections that are going to determine the course that our state and local communities will take into the future. One of those elections for North Clackamas School Board will determine who will impact the direction our schools take to advance our children’s education.
As an educator and parent of a child in the North Clackamas School District, I look for candidates who will be leaders and advocates not only for parents and teachers, but especially for students, because that is what our purpose is all about, educating our children.
We should be wary of populist candidates who disguise their goal of reshaping education by banning books and eliminating classes that stifle our kids' education in the name of parental rights. These candidates are fearful of ideas and want to restrict what our children can read, access and learn. They speak of liberty, but it is anything but liberty, it's suppression.
April Dobson is the candidate who has our children’s best interests at heart. She believes and supports teachers providing curriculum that represents a diverse range of views, concepts and interests with the full knowledge that it will help our kids think critically about their community and its challenges. She understands very clearly that our children’s education should be about expanding their humanity and understanding of the world around them, not suppressing it. That is why I am supporting April Dobson in this upcoming school board election.
Martin Lefkowitz is a resident of the unincorporated area of the North Clackamas School District near Happy Valley.