This year we are faced with elections that are going to determine the course that our state and local communities will take into the future. One of those elections for North Clackamas School Board will determine who will impact the direction our schools take to advance our children’s education.

As an educator and parent of a child in the North Clackamas School District, I look for candidates who will be leaders and advocates not only for parents and teachers, but especially for students, because that is what our purpose is all about, educating our children.