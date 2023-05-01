Heidi Blackwell, Alex Halpern, Pamela White and Katie Wilson have actual school board experience, longtime teaching experience and expertise, and are parents of kids who attend or have attended Oregon City and Clackamas County public schools. Through their work histories, volunteerism in the community and clear websites listing stated goals, this #Strong4OCSchools slate of candidates have shown the greatest capacity to be our next school board members.
For almost 20 years, I was a violence prevention educator and consultant in K-12 schools. I have seen how lack of access to resources, teacher burnout and frustration, misinformation and disinformation, and power struggles at the administrative and community level all leave students behind.
As a mother to a child in OC schools, I care about all our community’s children. I want our schools to empower students to learn so they grow up to help change systems that do not meet basic needs or hinder human rights.
More than ever, we need school board members who, first and foremost, center students. I’m talking about finding solutions to provide food, safety, clothing, supplies and adaptive learning styles so students can have a chance in the classroom. Then, we need school board members who can provide opportunities for students to learn beyond basic math and reading skills, including real leadership, creative, vocational, and critical thinking skills so we can rear humans prepared to graduate into a world full of change and unpredictability.
I urge you to vote in the upcoming May 16 special election. Research the candidates, then mark your ballets for Heidi Blackwell, Alex Halpern, Pamela White and Katie Wilson.