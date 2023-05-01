graphics-letter-to-the-editor-opinion.jpg

Heidi Blackwell, Alex Halpern, Pamela White and Katie Wilson have actual school board experience, longtime teaching experience and expertise, and are parents of kids who attend or have attended Oregon City and Clackamas County public schools. Through their work histories, volunteerism in the community and clear websites listing stated goals, this #Strong4OCSchools slate of candidates have shown the greatest capacity to be our next school board members.

For almost 20 years, I was a violence prevention educator and consultant in K-12 schools. I have seen how lack of access to resources, teacher burnout and frustration, misinformation and disinformation, and power struggles at the administrative and community level all leave students behind.