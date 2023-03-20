As a nonprofit leader of the Adoptee Group, it’s common to learn of adoptees adopted from other countries who do not have U.S. citizenship. This is due to a lack of post-adoption requirements for adoptive parents from adoption organizations. Some agencies required American parents to complete the naturalization process for their adoptive child, while others had no follow-up care.
Living in America as an adoptee with no citizenship causes high stress, yet the more challenging situation is the stress to thrive in a birth country where one can’t speak the language. There are a number of cases, including a recent movie, of adoptees having been deported back to their birth country. This action is triggered by an individual’s behavior or activity that the government did not approve of. The adoptee generally is not aware of their status when the life-changing event occurs. It’s a complex situation for a vulnerable population who struggle with their identity.
I met Korean adoptee Sasha Frugone during the pandemic through my nonprofit work. She was living in the state of Arizona at the time. When I discussed visiting Korea, she didn’t engage in the conversation like other adoptees would. I assumed she was not excited about traveling.
I live in South Korea about three months out of the year for educational work. I frequently prompt Korean adoptees to visit South Korea and help as much as possible. My belief is Korean adoptees need to see their birth country before they can’t. Whether they connect with their biological parents or not, the opportunity can bring healing.
In the early stages of connecting with an adoptee’s birth country, there is the aha moment. During the aha-moment phase, a mental awakening can occur. For example, when a Korean adoptee sees a multitude of Asian faces living their lives in Korea, a rush of thoughts hits a person in the face like opening a door to freezing air. It’s a good feeling. The ethnic food is suited for the body. When Asian children are present, the draw to protect one that looks like themselves takes over. It’s a xenocentric experience given their American upbringing.
The identity crisis comes next. A Korean adoptee identifies as a little child looking at a beautiful social party through a window. A native Korean may invite the adoptee in to the circle. As the adoptee interacts, miscommunication takes place, and the language barrier becomes the large obstacle preventing a strong connection. During this stage, feelings of loneliness and not belonging anywhere can take over. An individual will fight to learn the language, the culture and make themselves useful to this new society or they will flee with the help of soju (the alcoholic beverage) to wash away the confusion.
I wanted Sasha to visit Korea because after the aha-moment and identity-crises stages subside, submission to the broader stroke of historical circumstances of why adoptions took place can be healing. The truth can hurt too. Biological parents were forced to give up their babies to the government, in order to receive medical care, when the manipulated outcome was an overseas adoption. Some adoptees see it as an exchange of money for a human. It makes some angry toward their birth country, their adoptive families and adoption agencies. The knowledge of adoption can entrench adoptees for life. The hope is, over time, the information can bring clarity to their identity and closure of an unnatural event.
In March 2022, Sasha asked for help. She’s a strong woman who has this “I’ve been there done that, honey. You can’t shock me with your stories” kind of attitude. Specifically she asked for help with U.S. Customs and Immigration Services.
I have experience with USCIS programs due to my profession. I understood she did not have citizenship documents. Previously I was not aware of the limitations she was living under. She could not fly on a plane, drive a car, nor get a job. Her reactions make sense after learning about her circumstances.
It made me grieve for her and the nearly 20,000 adoptees in this situation. Many adoptees struggle to understand why the U.S. House 1593 bill did not pass in 2021, a bipartisan piece of legislation that would have finally granted citizenship to international adoptees who were brought here as children.
She told me her story with a preface of, “it’s not easy for me to ask for help.” She further explained her mental health journey of living in fear of deportation. In Arizona, it was common for her to be considered an illegal immigrant from Mexico.
With the use of Zoom, our Oregon-based nonprofit helps adoptees located all over the world. Sasha and I met by video and walked through the steps of setting up a new profile in the USCIS portal while screen sharing. We submitted the documents they requested. Then we waited.
Then there was a request for biometrics in April 2022. That was completed. In the sixth month of processing, I asked if I could write to her U.S. representative in Congress. At this time she had moved to Nevada. Together we constructed a letter and mailed it out on Oct. 5. We received a response about two weeks later, on Oct. 20 by email from the office of Congressman Mark Amodei. A phone call was made from his team to our team. Shortly afterward, a review of Sasha’s file was prompted and the adjudication process began.
For 12 years Sasha had contacted USCIS to ask for help, but late submissions, miscommunication and lost mail would stop the process each time. This time she believes the letter written from the Adoptee Group advocating for her was the key. Perhaps the quippy line of, “if Sasha could get her citizenship validated, then she could vote,” may have helped as well.
On March 14, Sasha received her citizenship certificate. She was ecstatic. Citizenship is an enormous step in resolving identity crises that intercountry adoptees experience. This fall, Sasha will visit South Korea. This is the next step of solidifying her identity.
Sasha plans to advocate for adoptees in a similar situation. The Adoptee Group supports her leadership to move this initiative forward with a hope that other government leaders will respond like U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei.
Hope begins with us. That’s our motto. That’s our motivation.
Jodi Gill is the executive director of the Adoptee Group, an Oregon-based nonprofit organization.