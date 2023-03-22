Clackamas County staff, in conjunction with the Community Advisory Task Force and the Youth Advisory Task Force, recently released a draft of their report on a climate action plan for Clackamas County. The report was exhaustive, well-researched, professionally composed and impressive in its layout; and having taken at least two years of hard work and collaboration to create it, everyone involved deserves to be commended and recognized for their time and effort.
Unfortunately, the current Clackamas County commissioners do not seem to agree. They declined to include this work in the county’s own climate action plan this month, or any mention of climate-related policy for that matter, as a priority over the next five years. This, in spite of devastating wildfires which struck residents and businesses in rural Clackamas County back in 2020, and annual winter storms which continue to get colder, icier and more life-threatening for vulnerable populations.
We are at a point in time where we cannot afford to assume good faith in actions (or inactions) like this. The omission of climate action from the Clackamas County Commission’s updated priorities reads as purposeful neglect toward the county's ordinary people, particularly for the future generations who face a future where they are forced to shoulder the burden of their predecessors’ poor decision making. We should expect far better from those we elect to lead us through times like these.