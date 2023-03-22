Opinion: Clackamas County voters ignore races, creating problems

Joe K. Meyer

Clackamas County staff, in conjunction with the Community Advisory Task Force and the Youth Advisory Task Force, recently released a draft of their report on a climate action plan for Clackamas County. The report was exhaustive, well-researched, professionally composed and impressive in its layout; and having taken at least two years of hard work and collaboration to create it, everyone involved deserves to be commended and recognized for their time and effort.

Unfortunately, the current Clackamas County commissioners do not seem to agree. They declined to include this work in the county’s own climate action plan this month, or any mention of climate-related policy for that matter, as a priority over the next five years. This, in spite of devastating wildfires which struck residents and businesses in rural Clackamas County back in 2020, and annual winter storms which continue to get colder, icier and more life-threatening for vulnerable populations.

Tags

Recommended for you