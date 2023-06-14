If the Clackamas County Commission wants to ask the Oregon Legislature or governor to do something, they can send a letter or schedule a meeting, free of charge. Instead, they voted to waste taxpayer dollars to hold a purely symbolic election on Measure 110 that would have no legal impact whatsoever. They are asking Clackamas County voters for guidance on whether they should request the legislature or the governor to recriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs. This futile gesture, by their own admission, will cost up to $80,000 in taxpayer dollars.
Like many things Clackamas County commissioners are doing these days, this is about political theater and not about helping our community. It will do more harm than good, and as someone with a long history working in the public safety sector, I would know. During my career I have worked as a police officer, corrections officer at the Benton County Jail, public affairs director at the Oregon Department of Corrections and interim director of Portland State University’s Criminal Justice Policy Research Institute. I’ve seen the false premise that criminalizing addiction will solve the problem, and I know that Oregon is on the right path by instead treating substance use as a public health issue.
A resident of Clackamas County for over 22 years, Claudia Black serves as government relations director for the Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance, an advocacy organization dedicated to implementing Measure 110. If you or anyone you love needs help, call the Measure 110 hotline at 503-575-3769.