State Sen. Mark Meek’s bill to stop tolling is a false hope for those Oregonians opposed to the tolling of I-205 and I-5. Meek’s bill if passed by the legislature will most likely be vetoed by Gov. Tina Kotek. In which case, Kotek’s veto can only be overturned by a super majority vote in both houses of the Oregon Legislature (two-thirds vote threshold). This seems extremely unlikely.

Before becoming governor, Kotek in the year 2017 as speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives shepherded House Bill 2017 through its enactment. House Bill 2017 authorizes the Oregon Department of Transportation to toll both I-205 and I-5. After House Bill 2017, then-Speaker Kotek argued for House Bill 3065 in the year 2021. House Bill 3065 contained a bigger role for tolling as part of an effort to reduce car driving and help fund alternative transportation modes (House Bill 3065 did not become law but it is indicative of Kotek’s high level of support for road tolls).