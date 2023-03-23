Opinion: I-205 tolling is being implemented illegally

ODOT crews began working on the Abernethy Bridge in 2021. The work is a part the project to widen and seismically strengthen Interstate 205.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

Recent opinion author Elvis Clark’s suggestion that Senate Bill 933 is doomed to failure, either because it will not pass in the Oregon Legislature or will be vetoed by the governor, is a prime example of a defeatist attitude and the declining faith people have in our democratic process.

For those who have forgotten, SB 933 will prohibit ODOT from establishing a toll on I-205 or I-5 and require it to conduct an analysis of alternative funding for road and bridge construction and maintenance. It has wide bipartisan support, with six Democrats and six Republicans sponsoring it. Without even having a hearing in the Joint Committee on Transportation, it stands a good chance of passing. However, if we citizens who oppose tolling on our freeways exercise our power as voters and make our feelings known – regardless of political party or persuasion – then it stands a good chance of passing with such numbers that the governor will have a very hard time exercising her veto power.

Tags

Recommended for you