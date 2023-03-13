I205

Traffic crosses the Interstate 205 bridge between Oregon City and West Linn.

 courtesy photo: ODOT

The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving fast in advancing what it's calling the I-205 Toll Project. Its project name suggests the purpose of the project is to toll. ODOT's project website has a lot of information on how tolls will supposedly reduce traffic congestion and be beneficial to you and the economy.

ODOT's actual project will replace bridges and add two lanes to an existing 7-mile stretch of a four-lane freeway between Stafford Road and Highway 213.