My daughter’s elementary and middle school years were spent in Oregon City schools. Her school experience was wonderful, due to caring, innovative and skilled teachers; attentive counselors; and school principals that really engaged with the community. Her formative years were a great experience, in large part due to her education in Oregon City. We recently moved out of Oregon, and have many friends there whose kids still go to school, so I am still invested in making sure OC schools are a welcoming environment for all students and families, as well as supportive of teachers and staff.

I encourage you to vote for Heidi Blackwell for the Oregon City School District Board for many reasons. First, she has an impressive background in education including a doctorate in education, 20 years of experience as a special education teacher and building administrator, and being the director of education for the Mary Rose Foundation. Beyond that she is a mother of two boys in the school district, and is highly engaged and passionate about making the Oregon City community a welcoming place for youth and providing them tools that help them thrive. Her willingness to serve the community includes:

