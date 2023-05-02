My daughter’s elementary and middle school years were spent in Oregon City schools. Her school experience was wonderful, due to caring, innovative and skilled teachers; attentive counselors; and school principals that really engaged with the community. Her formative years were a great experience, in large part due to her education in Oregon City. We recently moved out of Oregon, and have many friends there whose kids still go to school, so I am still invested in making sure OC schools are a welcoming environment for all students and families, as well as supportive of teachers and staff.
I encourage you to vote for Heidi Blackwell for the Oregon City School District Board for many reasons. First, she has an impressive background in education including a doctorate in education, 20 years of experience as a special education teacher and building administrator, and being the director of education for the Mary Rose Foundation. Beyond that she is a mother of two boys in the school district, and is highly engaged and passionate about making the Oregon City community a welcoming place for youth and providing them tools that help them thrive. Her willingness to serve the community includes:
Expanded No Place for Hate program in OCSD
Developed Mentoring & club program in OCSD
Volunteer for Library Board/Transportation Advisory Commission, Soulflags, OC Together, OCHS Site Council
Member, Clackamas County Equity Coalition, City of OC Equity Task Force, OCSD Equity Committee
Preparing food bags for Father’s Heart on a monthly basis
I believe all youth have ideas, gifts, creativity and knowledge that can flourish in the right environment. Schools need to be a safe place where students can be who they are and explore who they can become. They need strong academics and an environment where they can grow and mature emotionally and socially. Teachers and staff need support to bring their best selves to the school every day to support our kids. They need the tools, resources and support of the school board and administration to be able to grow themselves to be the best they can be for the students.
Beyond her credentials, I absolutely trust Heidi to help create a nourishing, safe, dynamic and growth environment in our schools because of her heart. I have served with Heidi in several programs and been her friend for several years. She is someone who approaches issues with a curiosity and a desire to help. She is positive and caring and strives to make her community a better place in all she does. She is someone who will ask how can we fix this, how can we make it better and how can I help. She will try things, learn from them and make changes as needed. She listens, seeks input and strives to build positive relationships. She will listen to input from the community, teachers, admin, other board members and most importantly our youth who are living the day-to-day school experience. She will not only show up for the community in this position, she will go above and beyond to ensure she is creating the best school environment that will help all students thrive.
Mindy Redburn-Smoak lived in Oregon City for 12 years.