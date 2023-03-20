My mom and I go to Boardman Wetlands often because it is close to our house.

Located in Oak Lodge, Boardman has a 0.25-mile long boardwalk, viewing platforms, and a short walkway to the edge of the pond. In the pond, there are grassy areas and islands, which are good spaces for wildlife to rest or to get some distance from people. It’s important to be quiet on the boardwalk because if you are making too much noise, the animals aren’t going to stick around.

